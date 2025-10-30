India's New Travel High: Wellness

While wellness-related facilities and activities used to be considered luxury offerings, hospitality industry executives note that it has now become a mainstream expectation among guests.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Yoga Course India/Pexels.com

Wellness tourism in India, once considered a niche category, is expanding as hotels across the country are banking on wellness-focused bookings -- from basic yoga classes to curated nature immersions.

This has led to some hotels reporting up to 15 per cent surge in room rates this year compared to last year.

While wellness-related facilities and activities used to be considered luxury offerings, hospitality industry executives note that it has now become a mainstream expectation among guests.

This reflects the changing tourist behaviour among Indian travellers opting for preventive personal care.

It resulted in an increase in the average room rate (ARR) to 10 to 15 per cent and occupancy of hotels touched 75 to 85 per cent during peak travel seasons, said Aashish Gupta, consulting CEO, Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH).

According to the Indian Association of Travel Operators (IATO), this year has seen a 15 to 20 per cent rise in hotels curating specialised wellness offerings from yoga pavilions and ayurveda therapies to nutrition-based menus and holistic healing experiences.

This is also reshaping the hospitality landscape in destinations like Rishikesh, Kerala, Coorg and Goa.

"Wellness-led destinations have seen room rates rise by nearly 12 to 15 per cent and occupancies have improved by around 10 per cent this year," said Ravi Gosain, president, IATO.

The demand is not just from leisure travellers but corporates, too, Gosain added, as they increasingly choose wellness retreats for employee well-being and leadership programmes.

"Across our portfolio, we have seen wellness-led travel evolve from being a niche interest to a mainstream expectation.

"Guests are increasingly seeking experiences that help them reset and reconnect, whether through mindful movement, nature immersion, or simply slower and more intentional travel," said Nikhil Sharma, managing director and chief operating officer, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.

The company is consciously integrating wellness touchpoints across its resorts, from sunrise yoga sessions and outdoor fitness to nourishing. Sharma added.

For Radisson Blu Resort Dharamshala, the growing appetite for wellness-focused experiences is visible, with nearly 65 per cent of its business being driven by leisure travellers and interest in activities such as yoga sessions, guided treks, and sleep-focused programmes surging compared to last year.

Similar to Radisson Hotels, Raffles Udaipur, a brand under Accor Hotels, noted that wellness-focused stays are significantly contributing to the hotel's overall occupancy and length of stay.

In India, the hotel is witnessing the strongest growth in wellness travel demand from metro cities, such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, alongside inbound interest from international markets like the Middle East, the UK, and Southeast Asia.

"While we do not plan to create standalone wellness-themed hotels in India now, our focus remains on crafting deeply personalised, place-inspired wellness experiences at each property," said Rajesh Namby, general manager, Raffles Udaipur.

At Raffles Udaipur, for instance, the island's natural setting allows us to create bespoke programmes combining yoga, sound therapy, Ayurveda-inspired rituals, and mindful dining that reflect the spirit of the location," Namby added.

While leisure travellers continue to drive demand in this segment, Namby said there is a growing interest from corporate groups exploring wellness retreats and mindful offsites.

With India emerging as a global hub for holistic tourism that blends wellness, culture, and sustainability, Gosain added that wellness travel is expected to grow by 20 to 25 per cent annually over the next five years in the country. Indian hotel brands are also noticing a rise in their hotels related to wellness bookings.

Vishal Kamat, executive director, Kamat Hotels, said that wellness is one of the major focuses for the company.

Additionally, the Oberoi Group recently launched ASMI by Oberoi, a wellness initiative, which will be added across its hotels in India.

"Our Orchid Toyam Hotel, which is on the outskirts of Pune, is doing very well in wellness, and our Orchid Rishivan in Rishikesh is also being booked frequently for its yoga retreats, where groups of 25 to 30 people come at a time," Kamat said.

ITC Hotels has seen a significant upsurge in spa-related bookings compared to last year.

Spa experiences are a must feature in most itineraries of travellers, said Amaan R Kidwai, area manager luxury hotels (North), ITC Hotels.

The company, across its brands like ITC Hotels, Mementos, WelcomHotels and Storii by ITC Hotels, offer unique, indigenous treatments for its guests.

"More and more leisure as well as business travellers are keeping time in the schedule to rejuvenate and relax with a spa journey at our hotels," he added.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff