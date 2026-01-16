HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kashmir sees pro-Iran protests, slogans against US and Israel

Kashmir sees pro-Iran protests, slogans against US and Israel

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 16, 2026 18:53 IST

Amid the deadly protests challenging Iran's theocracy and threats by the US to intervene militarily in the country, peaceful demonstrations were taken out at several places in Kashmir in support of the Islamic Republic after the congregational prayers on Friday, officials said.

IMAGE: People gather to express solidarity with Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei, amidst Iran's rising tensions, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, January 16, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Several Shia-dominated areas in Srinagar, Pulwama and Budgam witnessed the demonstrations as the agitators raised slogans in favour of Iran and against the US and Israel, they said.

The demonstrations remained peaceful, the officials said.

 

On Thursday, activists claimed that the bloody crackdown by the authorities in Iran has killed at least 2,637 people, a week after shutting Iran off from the world following nationwide protests challenging the country's theocracy.

In Srinagar, rallies were taken out near the Nehru Park in Hassanabad and the Gund Hassi Bhat localities of the city to express solidarity with Iran and its Supreme Leader, Syed Ali Khamenei.

The protesters voiced their support and condemned what they termed external pressure and interference against Iran.

Carrying placards and banners, the agitators raised slogans in favour of Iran and its leadership, and against the US and Israel.

Similar protests were witnessed at the Main Chowk in Budgam in central Kashmir and the Gangoo area in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Speaking to reporters in Pulwama, a Shia leader said the US and Israel, along with their allies, were "committing atrocities" against Muslims across the world.

"Mossad and CIA agents are attacking security forces and innocent people in Iran. We came together to protest against the atrocities of America and Israel," he said.

"The people of Kashmir want to tell the US and Israel that we are alive and Muslims across the world are always ready to support their Muslim brothers."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
