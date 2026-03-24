From gold to pocket money, Kashmiris send donations to war-hit Iran

Kashmir demonstrates unwavering solidarity with war-torn Iran as residents generously donate money, gold, and valuables, showcasing a deep sense of humanitarian support and religious devotion.

IMAGE: Kashmiri Muslims donate gold, silver, and cash to to support Iran, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Srinagar . Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Kashmir residents across sectarian lines donate money and valuables to support war-ravaged Iran.

Donations include cash, gold, silverware, copper utensils, and even livestock, demonstrating widespread support.

The Iranian Embassy expresses gratitude for the outpouring of support from Kashmir, calling it a source of comfort.

Shia leader Imran Ansari urges authorities to allow the donation drive to continue without unnecessary pressure or questioning.

Concerns are raised about authorities questioning the source of funds, potentially hurting public sentiment.

Donations for the war-ravaged Iran poured from across Kashmir as people, cutting across sectarian lines, lent support to the drive by contributing money and valuables.

Shia leader Imran Ansari urged the authorities to allow the "collective act of faith and solidarity to continue with dignity" and without "any unnecessary pressure or questioning."

Donation drives were conducted in several areas of the city, including Zadibal, Hassanabad, Shalimar, Qamarwari, Lawaypora, and Bemina localities, officials said.

People from the majority Sunni sect also did not hold back, they said.

IMAGE: Gold, copper utensils and cash is displayed at the donation centers in Srinagar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Similar drives took place in Budgam, Bandipora and Baramulla districts, especially in the areas with considerable Shia population.

Cash, gold, silverware, and copper utensils were among the things extended as in relief to war-hit Iran, the officials said.

Women, in particular, contributed generously by donating gold jewellery, copper utensils, and other household items. Some families offered livestock. Children donated their savings and pocket money.

A woman donated gold kept as a memento of her husband, who died 28 years ago.

Iran Thanks Indians For Help

The Iranian embassy in New Delhi termed the gesture the greatest source of comfort for the people of Iran.

"A respected sister from Kashmir donated the gold kept as a memento of her husband who passed away 28 years ago with a heart full of love and solidarity for the people of #Iran. Your tears and pure emotions are the greatest source of comfort for the people of Iran and will never be forgotten. Thank you #Kashmir. Thank you #India," the Iranian Embassy said on X. The contributions are expected to be channelled through official relief organisations, including the Iranian Embassy, the officials said.

IMAGE: Gold jewellery is displayed outside an Imambara fund collection centre. Photograph: Sharafat Ali/Reuters

Community Response and Concerns

Meanwhile, Ansari, the president of the All J-K Shia Association, said, "The Kashmiri people, especially the Shia community, have massively come forward with deep faith and devotion, considering it their moral and religious duty to stand with Iran, a nation already facing sanctions and the hardships of war."

All the same, he expressed his concern over people associated with the drive getting calls from authorities about the source of funds.

"At this sensitive moment, it is important to reassure everyone that these donations are purely for a humanitarian and religious cause, meant to support the people of Iran in their time of need. The emotions of the people are deeply involved, and any unnecessary pressure or questioning may hurt public sentiment," Ansari said.