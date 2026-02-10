'We Can't Trust The Manipur Government'

'Whether we like it or not, we have been separated by the Meiteis and therefore we have put up our demand for a separate administration in the form of a Union territory with legislature.'

IMAGE: Security force deployed during a protest by the Kuki Women's Human Rights Organisation against the participation of Kuki-Zo MLAs in the new government in Churachandpur, Manipur, February 6, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Manipur remains politically and socially volatile as the state attempts to move forward after months of President's rule and prolonged ethnic violence.

Key Points The Kuki-Zo Council has renewed its demand for a separate Union territory with legislature.

Kuki-Zos cannot return to the Imphal Valley despite a drop in violence.

Attacks on Kuki MLAs and unresolved land issues could further destabilise Manipur.

Yumnam Khemchand Singh' appointment as chief minister has taken place amid continuing distrust between the Meitei and tribal communities, even as efforts are being made to restore an elected government.

The situation has been further complicated by recent incidents in which Kuki-Zo MLAs were attacked by mobs following their association with the Meitei-led government.

These attacks have raised serious questions about political safety, legitimacy of governance, and the feasibility of reconciliation in the present climate.

Since violence erupted on May 2023, Manipur has witnessed large-scale loss of life, destruction of property, and mass displacement on both the ethnic groups' side, Meitei and Kuki-Zo.

Despite a relative decline in violence under President's Rule, movement between the Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley and the tribal areas remains restricted, and normalcy has yet to return.

In this interview with Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff, Ginza Vualzong, spokesperson of the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) and the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), outlines why Kuki-Zo organisations oppose the formation of a new Manipur government.

IMAGE: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh visits RIMS, Imphal, to check on those injured in the violence at Litan amid tensions between Tangkhul and Kuki communities, in Ukhrul, February 9, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Why are you opposing the new government in Manipur?

As you know, since May 3, 2023, the Meiteis and the Kuki-Zo have a conflict resulting in the loss of more than 200 lives, over 7,000 houses were burnt or destroyed, more than 350 places of worships are destroyed or desecrated and over 40,000 are displaced.

So under such circumstances, we have no faith in the government of Manipur and therefore, we do not want to participate in the formation of a government with the people that killed and drove us out

But for how long can this impasse continue?

Yes, everyone wants peace. But we have reached a point where we cannot return to the Imphal Valley anymore. We have been chased out of the Meitei-dominated areas, and whatever properties that we left behind were burnt or destroyed. So things will not be the same anymore for us.

Whether we like it or not, we have been separated by the Meiteis and therefore we have put up our demand for a separate administration in the form of Union territory with legislature. For us lasting peace is the achievement of our demand.

Is the situation so bad right now that you cannot go to Imphal? Have tempers not cooled down? When was the last act of violence reported against you in Imphal or other Meitei-dominated areas?

Yes, to this day we cannot go to Imphal and vice versa. Violence had come down drastically with President's rule. The last incident was the murdered of one Meitei person who visited his wife in a Kuki-Zo area (January 21, 2026).

What can the state or for that matter central government do to restore confidence and win hearts?

Nothing much. SoO (Suspension of Operations, a tripartite ceasefire agreement signed in 2008 between the Government of India, the Manipur government, and Kuki-Zo groups to halt violent activities and initiate peace talks) was extended to pave way for our political dialogue. Another would be the maintaining of the buffer zone, to prevent any community from crossing over.

But how can partition within a state be a permanent solution? Is that practical considering the fact Meitei leaders won't agree to it?

At least it brings down the violence. There will be less killings and arson.

Whether the Meiteis like it or not, separation has been created. They need to accept the fact that it was their doing. The violence could have been stopped in the initial days. The Meitei government (led by Biren Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party) didn't do anything but was seen participating in it.

Don't you feel if the central government agrees to your demand, then other regions like Gorkhaland in West Bengal or Ladakh too will have the same demand?

We are not demanding something which is outside the purview of the Indian Constitution. We are demanding a Union territory with legislature which is allowed in Article 3 of the Constitution. (Article 3 of the Constitution allows formation of new states and alteration of areas, boundaries or names of existing states through legislation in Parliament).

This not a demand, but the question of our survival. The Kuki-Zo want to live without fear, govern ourselves and not be subjugated for our development and progress. We want to enjoy our rights and freedom just like any other citizen of India.

IMAGE: Security personnel deployed after a violent clash between the Tangkhul and Kuki tribes at Litan village, Ukhrul, Manipur, February 9, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Our case is different from other areas like Gorkhaland or Ladakh. The USA has 50 states, India has 28 states and 8 UTs, I think there can be room for more if India wants peace, fairness and equality in the region.

Why are you blaming the Meitei community alone for the violence?

The Manipur high court judgment in 2023 stating that the Meitei community be included in scheduled tribe list was how the problem started. The Meitei do not care about the sentiments of others, they think they are superior and the tribals must submit to their diktats like in the past.

But the marginalisation and the resentment of the tribals cannot be contained anymore, therefore the outbreak of the conflict. And there is a reason behind why Meitei want to be ST.

What is the reason?

According to Article 371C of the Constitution and the MLR and LR act (Manipur Land Revenue and Land Reforms Act 1960) non ST can't buy or own tribal land. Only ST can purchase tribal land. So if Meitei become ST, they can buy tribal land.

When some Kuki MLAs joined the government, there was hope. Will you say these BJP MLAs who took oath as ministers have no understanding of what is happening on the ground?

Those Kuki-Zo MLAs that joined the Meitei-led government went against the collective will of the people. Every tribe belonging to the Kuki-Zo submitted their collective decision not to join the Manipur government.

In our meeting it was decided not to join the Manipur government unless a written commitment from the state or Centre was given (for a separate Union territory or state). As there was no assurance the decision to not join the Manipur government stands.

Even as I am taking to you violence has broken out in Ukhrul in Manipur. Several houses have been set ablaze.

When will this madness stop, according to you? And most importantly, what is the one announcement you expect from the central government that will lead to peace?

Everyone in Manipur is frustrated. The Meiteis are frustrated and so are the tribals, be it Naga or Kuki-Zo. These frustrations all stem from a land issue.

If the Indian government can settle the land issue and the rights of every groups protected, it will lead to peace.

Do you feel Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh is capable of handling the crisis?

It is too early to comment as he recently took office. It will be a giant task for him to stitch together an already torn Manipur.

An eye for an eye will make the world go blind, Mahatma Gandhi had said. If you are going to attack your own MLAs for joining the government, don't you feel we may be looking at an incendiary situation in Manipur?

They broke the agreement which they were party to. We had warned them of the consequences of their actions. In spite of this if they go ahead, keeping their individual careers in mind instead of considering the people's will and sentiments, then it is their own choice.

With or without them the rest of us will continue what we strive for. The movement will go on.