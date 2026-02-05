Kuki groups warn their MLAs against joining Manipur govt

Adding concerns for the new BJP government led by Khemchand Singh, some Kuki militant groups have also issued a strong warning to MLAs from the community against participating in government formation

IMAGE: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh chairs the first Cabinet meeting of his government following his swearing-in ceremony at the Cabinet Hall of the Chief Minister's Secretariat, in Imphal, February 4, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Several Kuki groups in Manipur have warned their community legislators not to participate in government formation in the northeastern state, with calls for a "total shutdown" in Churachandpur and protest demonstrations at several places.

Key Points The Joint Forum of Seven or JF7 called for a total shutdown in Kuki-dominated areas to protest the government formation.

Kuki Zo Council warned that any MLA disregarding the collective decision to not participate will be doing so in their individual capacity.

Manipur has been experiencing ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities since May 2023.

BJP MLA Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Wednesday became the 13th Chief Minister of Manipur, nearly a year after the resignation of BJP leader N Biren Singh, following months of ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the state, leading to the imposition of President's Rule.

Nemcha Kipgen, a BJP MLA who belongs to the Kuki community, and Naga People's Front legislator L Dikho, took oath as deputy chief ministers of Manipur.

Reacting to the development , the Joint Forum of Seven (JF7), a tribal organisation based in Churachandpur district, called for a "total shutdown" in Kuki Zo-dominated areas from 6 am to 6 pm on Friday.

It urged all community members to join the protests across villages in a democratic way, reiterating the demand for a separate Kuki administration.

The Kuki Zo Council said any community MLA who chooses to disregard its collective decision shall be doing so in their individual capacity, and that the organisation will not be held accountable for consequences arising out of the "unilateral decisions".

Some Kuki militant groups have also issued a strong warning to MLAs from the community against participating in government formation.

On Wednesday night, agitators burnt tyres and placed bamboo sticks on the road near Leimakhong in Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district to protest against Nemcha Kipgen's swearing in as a deputy CM.

The Kuki Liberation Army (Letkholun), in a statement, said it is issuing a "clear and final warning" that any Kuki Zo representative, who choses to participate in the formation of a popular government, shall be deemed to have acted in betrayal of the community people.

"Any untoward development arising from such participation shall rest solely and squarely on the shoulders of the participating Kuki Zo MLAs," it said.

Meanwhile, the Hmar Inpui, an apex body of the Hmar tribe, claimed it has received credible imputs that certain radical elements may attempt to incite violence, targeting private properties and residences of elected representatives.

In a statement, it said the outfit will view any attempt to vandalise or target properties of their MLAs as "an act of aggression" on the community, and cautioned that if any such unlawful act occurs, it will not remain a silent spectator.

Hmar tribe MLA N Sanate was part of a BJP-led NDA team that met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla in Imphal to stake claim for government formation in the state. Another Kuki Zo MLA, L M Khaute, was also part of the team.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence since May 3, 2023, after a tribal solidarity march was taken out in the hill districts, in protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Since then, at least 260 people, including members of both the Kuki and Meitei communities as well as security personnel, have been killed in the violence, while thousands were rendered homeless.