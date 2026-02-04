'I Won't Be Part of Manipur Govt': Kuki-Zo MLA

'Let's hope all other Kuki-Zo MLAs are also on the same page. But I will not be a part of this government unless our demands are met.'

IMAGE: Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh, right, offers sweets to Bharatiya Janata Party leader Yumnam Khemchand Singh, left, on being elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party in Manipur, February 3, 2026 as BJP MP Sambit Patra, second from left, and BJP national General Secretary Tarun Chugh, second from right, look on. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Amid reports that Yumnam Khemchand Singh, the Meitei BJP MLA from Singjamei, will be Manipur's next chief minister, Paolienla Haokip, the Kuki-Zo MLA from Saikot, tells Rediff that he will not be a part of the next government and expressed hope that the other six Kuki-Zo BJP MLAs will also do the same.

The state -- which will reportedly now have a government and new chief minister after N Biren Singh resigned in February 2025 and President's Rule was proclaimed for two six-month terms -- has been gripped by ethnic violence since May 2023, with clashes between the Kuki-Zo populace that predominantly reside in the hills and the valley-based Meiteis claiming over 250 lives and displacing thousands of people.

The conflict, triggered by disputes over tribal status and land rights, has created a deep divide, with Kuki-Zo leaders now demanding a separate Union Territory and separate administration as the only viable solution.

Speaking to Rediff over the phone from Delhi, just a few minutes before reports of Yumnam Khemchand Singh being elected as leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party legislature party trickled in, Haokip revealed that the 3 pm meeting held with four Kuki-Zo MLAs remained inconclusive following which they refused to be part of the follow up meeting of all the National Democratic Alliance constituents where Yumnam Khemchand Singh was elected leader of the legislature party.

According to Haokip, he met BJP's national General Secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh at around 1.30 pm where he told the latter that he would not attend the 3 pm Kuki-Zo meeting as well as the follow up meeting later till the core demands of the Kuki-Zo MLAs were met.

Haokip disclosed that while the BJP's national leadership urged Kuki MLAs to join the process of government-formation, the community's representatives maintained their unanimous stand: No participation in government formation without guarantees on their demand for Union Territory status.

Despite most NDA MLAs being present in Delhi, only four of seven Kuki BJP MLAs attended the 3 pm meeting, with all refusing to join the follow-up session to elect the legislative party leader.

Given the divide between the two communities, the likely absence of all the Kuki-Zo MLAs from the BJP could put a serious question mark on the popularity of this government, Haokip said.

"Let's hope all other Kuki-Zo MLAs are also on the same page. I can't speak for the others but I will not be a part of this government unless our demands are met."

A senior Meitei BJP MLA from Manipur confirmed to Rediff that Yumnam Khemchand Singh's name was agreed upon during this meeting which lasted for about 45 minutes by all the NDA MLAs present in the presence of the BJP's Manipur-in-charge Dr Sambit Patra and Tarun Chugh, who was appointed by the BJP Parliamentary Board as the central observer for the election of the legislature party leader in Manipur.

However, this MLA refused to confirm if the meeting was attended by any of the seven Kuki-Zo MLAs.

According to the Manipur MLAs that Rediff spoke to on February 2, the second extension of the six-month President's Rule in Manipur ends on February 12 and the BJP leadership was keen to form a popular government in the state before this extension ended.

"B L Santhosh said the collective wisdom of the party is that we should go ahead and form the government while not neglecting our political demands," Paolienla Haokip tells Prasanna D Zore/Rediff.

What was the outcome of the 3 pm meeting in Delhi?

The 3 pm meeting was exclusive to Kuki MLAs. They were urged to be part of the process of electing the legislative party leader, but most of them refused to participate in the follow-up meeting.

As far as I understand, most refused saying we cannot be part of that unless our conditions are met.

Were all Kuki MLAs present at this meeting?

No, just four out of the seven (Kuki-Zo) BJP MLAs attended. The meeting was only for BJP MLAs of the Kuki community. Kuki People's Front MLAs were not even invited.

What transpired during your meeting with B L Santhosh?

I met B L Santhosh around 1.30 pm today (February 3) and we talked for about half an hour. He said the collective wisdom of the party is that we should go ahead and form the government while not neglecting our political demands.

Whereas my stand is unless there is some semblance of a settlement or some guarantee of a settlement, going ahead with a popular government at the state might not be conducive to peace. We respected each other's opinion.

What are your core demands?

Union Territory status. That's the only way ahead. That's been our consistent demand time and again.

Is there a possibility of government formation before February 12?

I don't know. It's possible because I think they (the BJP national leadership) wanted to form a popular government. But we have said we cannot be a part of it unless our demands are met.

Can a government be formed without Kuki MLA support?

Let's see. Let's wait and watch. Even without Kuki MLAs, of course the numbers (the BJP and its NDA allies have more than 31 members needed to cross the halfway mark in the 61-member Manipur assembly)... that depends.

Was the decision among Kuki MLAs unanimous?

Yes, that was the unanimous decision -- that first they should meet the demands that we have set.

Who were the four Kuki MLAs who attended the meeting?

Letzamang Haokip, L M Khaute, Ngursanglur Sanate and Letzamanag Haokip attended this meeting.

What happened after the 3 pm meeting?

After the 3 pm meeting, there was a follow-up meeting of all NDA members, probably to elect the legislature party leader. But the Kuki MLAs who attended the first meeting refused to join that follow-up meeting.