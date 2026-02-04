BJP's Khemchand Singh sworn in as Manipur CM; two deputy CMs appointed

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Y Khemchand Singh was sworn in as the chief minister of Manipur on Wednesday.

IMAGE: BJP leader Y Khemchand Singh (right) was sworn in as the chief minister of Manipur, in Imphal, February 4, 2026. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Nemcha Kipgen and L Dikho were sworn in as the Deputy Chief Ministers of Manipur.

The swearing-in ceremony occurred after the revocation of President's rule in Manipur.

Manipur has been experiencing ethnic violence since May 2023, leading to significant loss of life and displacement.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 62-year-old legislator.

BJP MLA Nemcha Kipgen, who belongs to the Kuki community, and Naga People's Front legislator L Dikho took oath as the deputy chief ministers of Manipur.

BJP's Govindas Konthoujam and K Loken Singh of NPP were also sworn in as ministers. Kipgen took oath virtually from Manipur Bhavan in New Delhi.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at Lok Bhavan here, hours after the President's rule in the state was revoked.

Restive Manipur had been under the President's rule since February last year.

The ceremony was attended by several BJP legislators, senior party functionaries, and top leaders of the NDA in the state.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence since May 3, 2023, after a tribal solidarity march was taken out in the hill districts, in protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Since then, at least 260 people, including members of both the Kuki and Meitei communities as well as security personnel, have been killed in the violence, while thousands become homeless.

Notably, the BJP legislature party of Manipur had on Tuesday elected Y Khemchand Singh as its leader at a meeting held at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

The meeting was attended by 35 of the 37 BJP MLAs, besides the party's central observer Tarun Chugh, its northeast in-charge Sambit Patra, and BJP state president A Sharda Devi, among others.

Subsequently, another meeting was held at the Manipur Bhavan in the national capital, where MLAs of NDA constituents in Manipur -- six of the National People's Party (NPP), five of the Naga People's Front (NPF) and three Independents -- and BJP legislators were in attendance.