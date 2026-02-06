Protests erupt in Manipur over Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs joining govt

The protesters claimed that the Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs have betrayed the community's demand for a separate administration amid ongoing ethnic tensions in Manipur

IMAGE: Heavy security force deployed during protest of Kuki Women's Human Rights Organisation, against the participation of Kuki-Zo MLAs in the formation of the Manipur Government, in Churachandpur, Manipur, February 6, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Protesters burned effigies of Kuki MLA and deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen, along with two other legislators, for joining the BJP-led government.

The Kuki Zo Council asserts the MLAs violated a resolution requiring written assurance of a separate Union Territory before government participation.

Security has been increased at the residences of the involved legislators in response to the widespread protests across multiple districts.

Despite the unrest, the newly sworn-in minister, Govindas Konthoujam, claims the situation is under control and expects normalcy to gradually return to Manipur.

Thousands of protesters in Manipur's three hill districts staged a rally against the participation of three Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs in the formation of a popular government in the state, alleging that the legislators betrayed the community.

Effigies of Kuki MLA Nemcha Kipgen who is a deputy chief minister in the newly sworn-in government, and two other legislators, LM Khaute and N Sanate, who belong to Zo and Hmar communities, were also burnt in Churachandpur district. All three are ruling BJP MLAs.

Protest rallies were also held in Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal districts.

In Churachandpur, agitators took out a rally jointly organised by Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights (KWOHR) and Women Wing of Indigneous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) to protest the participation of Kipgen in government formation.

The rallyists marched from Koite Playground to the Wall of Remembrance, covering a distance of nearly 3 km, in Churachandpur town.

The protesters raised slogans seeking the resignation of Kipgen and reiterated their demand for separate administration for the community.

The Kuki Zo Council (KZC) had on Thursday asserted that these MLAs violated the January 13 Lungthu Resolution, in which it was decided that the community members would take part in government formation only if there was a written assurance from the central and state authorities that there would be a separate administration in the form of a Union Territory with a legislature.

Earlier, the 24-hour "total shutdown" which was imposed in the Kuki-majority district was relaxed to allow the rally.

One protester said, "The MLAs betrayed the expectations of the people by joining the government of Manipur and Nemcha Kipgen was made a deputy chief minister."

Similar rallies condemning the act of the three BJP MLAs were also organised at Saikul in Kangpokpi district and the border town of Moreh in Tengnoupal district.

In the wake of the outbreak of protests, security was tightened at the residences of the three legislators in Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Pherzawl districts.

Meanwhile, Govindas Konthoujam, who was sworn in as a minister on Wednesday, said that there are some disturbances in Churachandpur, but the situation is under control.

"They (protesters) are expressing their anger and discontent. Nothing will happen. Security arrangements are there, but no action can be taken immediately. Many of them are peace-loving people who want normalcy to return in the state. Things will improve gradually," Govindas said.

Background of ethnic tensions

Manipur witnessed the outbreak of ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in May 2023, leading to the imposition of President's Rule in February last year.

Amid a demand by the Kuki-Zo leaders for a separate administrative unit for the community, BJP MLA Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Wednesday was sworn in as the 13th Chief Minister of Manipur, after the Centre revoked the President's Rule.

Nemcha Kipgen, a BJP MLA who belongs to the Kuki community, and Naga People's Front legislator L Dikho, took oath as deputy chief ministers of Manipur.

Hmar tribe MLA N Sanate was part of a BJP-led NDA team that met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla in Imphal to stake claim for government formation in the state. Another Kuki Zo MLA, L M Khaute, was also part of the team.

There are 10 Kuki-Zo legislators in the Assembly, and seven of them are from the BJP.