'We are eagerly awaiting Rahulji'

'The entire electorate of Wayanad is joyful. Rahulji is with us and we are with him wherever he is.'

IMAGE: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrives at Parliament after the Lok Sabha secretariat restored his Lok Sabha membership after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in the 'Modi' surname remark defamation case, August 7, 2023. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

"We will be giving him a mammoth welcome and huge gathering. The MLAs from Trivandrum and state leaders are also planning to come," says V A Majeed, member, Wayanad district Congress committee and additional election agent to Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

"He will win with an even bigger margin in 2024. No doubt about it," Majeed tells Rediff.com's Archana Masih in a phone interview from Wayanad.

What is the reaction now that Rahul Gandhi is back as your MP?

The Supreme Court in its judgment mentioned the electorate of Wayanad and said that during the period of his disqualification the electorate was neglected.

Therefore, the entire electorate of Wayanad is joyful. People from all walks of life are coming together, conducting meetings and holding processions.

We are eagerly awaiting his arrival in Wayanad by the end of this week.

We will be giving him a mammoth and huge gathering. The MLAs from Trivandrum and state leaders are also planning to come. We are sitting together with the state convenor of the United Democratic Front M M Hassan who is here to chalk out the entire programme.

What change do you think this disqualification and suspension from the Lok Sabha has brought about in Rahul Gandhi? Will this be like a second innings in Parliament for him?

We, the people of Wayanad, are very affectionate towards Rahulji. We are with him wherever he is. We were with him through the period of his disqualification and the verdict. It makes no difference to us if he is an MP or not. He is with us and we are with him.

11 lakh votes were polled in the last election. Rahulji got more than 7 lakh votes. Over two-and-a-half lakhs were polled for the LDF (Left Democratic Front) candidate and now that the latter (the Communist Party of India-Marxist) is part of INDIA, 99% of voters of Wayanad are happy that he is MP again.

IMAGE: Congress MP K C Venugopal and other MPs (P Chidambaram, son Karti Chidambaram and Sanjay Raut can be spotted) gather to welcome Rahul Gandhi to Parliament, August 7, 2023. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

And you think in 2024 he will contest from Wayanad again?

He will definitely contest from here and win with an even bigger margin. No doubt about it.

What changes has he brought to Wayanad as MP?

Wayanad is an agricultural area with tourist potential. Many domestic and international tourists have come after Rahul Gandhi's arrival here. It has given a big boost to the tourism in Wayanad.

He has come here monthly or twice in a month. He goes to meet the Adivasis, labourers and people from all walks of life and that is why people are very fond of him.

Have you personally met him? What kind of a person is he?

I have met and spoken to him many times. He is a generous person. He has an unwavering duty towards the sufferings of people and towards mankind.

IMAGE: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (in check jacket) and other flash victory signs outside Parliament after the Supreme Court verdict, August 4, 2023. Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

Some Opposition leaders allege he is arrogant.

Nobody in Wayanad will say that [laughs]. He visits the huts of Adivasis. He mingles with every section of Wayanad society.

Will the CPI-M oppose him like it did in 2019?

That depends on the political situation at that moment. They are part of the INDIA movement and it is up to them to decide. Nothing really matters -- Rahulji will come out with flying colours and with a thumping majority.

Photograph: PTI Photo/ Rediff.com Archives IMAGE: Then disqualified Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visit Wayanad from where he was elected to the Lok Sabha in May 2019.

What about the BJP's growth in Kerala. BJP leader Prakash Javdekar told Rediff that his party will win 5 seats in the Lok Sabha election.

They BJP is going to gain nothing here. I don't agree with that figure at all! [laughs]

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com