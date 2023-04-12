News
Wayanad Welcomes Rahul With Open Arms

Wayanad Welcomes Rahul With Open Arms

By REDIFF NEWS
April 12, 2023 14:39 IST
On Tuesday, April 11, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited Wayanad from where he was elected to the Lok Sabha in May 2019.

Rahul lost his membership of the Lok Sabha after being convicted by the Surat court in defamation case.

He lashed out at the BJP over the 'attacks' on him, saying that he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha as 'the government was very uncomfortable' with the 'simple questions' he had asked regarding businessman Gautam Adani and his alleged relationship with Prime Minister Narendra D Modi.

 

All Photographs: PTI Photo

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
