'Shivakumar Is The Richest Politician In The Country'

'In the (election) affidavit, he had declared Rs 1,400 crores as his assets. He has educational institutions, real estate, malls, etc.'

IMAGE: D K Shivkumar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Randeep Singh Surjewala/X

Key Points 'Prima facie, it looks like a very smooth transition. But it is not. Both leaders are playing games.'

'It is true that Siddaramaiah didnt want to give up power.'

'Siddaramaiah put Rahul Gandhi and D K Shivakumar in a spot by releasing the caste census before resigning. It is like his parting gift. It is like V P Singh and the Mandal Commission report.'

In 2023, like it happens in all the states where the Congress wins an assembly election, there was a big tussle for the chief minister's seat in Karnataka, between Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar.

Siddaramaiah won that race and became chief minister.

There was also talk that D K Shivakumar would take over after two-and-a-half years.

But nothing happened after two-and-a-half years.

Then, in May, Rahul Gandhi summoned 77-year-old Siddaramaiah to Delhi and asked him to vacate the seat for Shivakumar.

Dinesh Amin Mattu, a well-known journalist was associated with the Prajavani newspaper for several years. He served as media advisor to Siddaramaiah during his first term as chief minister.

"Siddaramaiah has this image of a secular, pro-social justice, leader. On the other hand, Shivakumar has a soft Hindutva image. He had said he was an industrialist by profession, and politics was his passion," Mr. Mattu tells Rediff's Shobha Warrier in the first part of a two-part interview.

Siddaramaiah was abruptly asked to make way for Shivakumar. What do you think happened all of a sudden? Was it because of an agreement that Shivakumar would replace Siddaramaiah half way through the term in office

The truth is nobody accepted that there was an agreement.

Siddaramaiah kept saying that there was no such agreement.

There were reports at that time that...

Only one newspaper reported that there was an agreement.

When I called the particular reporter, he said (Congress leader in charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh) Surjewala told him (that there was an agreement). Sonia Gandhi was not present at that meeting. She was in Himachal Pradesh.

Then they had a Google Meet and she told Shivakumar they would protect his interest. That was the assurance.

Politically, if there was an agreement, they would have declared it.

For example, in Karnataka, there was a 20-20 month agreement between (Janata Dal-Secular leader H D) Kumaraswamy and (Bharatiya Janata Party leader B S) Yediyurappa. When they (the JD-S) broke the agreement, the government fell.

Even today, the Congress has not admitted that there was an agreement. Even in the press conference, they never said that Siddaramaiah resigned because there was an agreement.

But in the last one year, Shivakumar created a narrative that there was an agreement. Of course, not personally. His followers spread the narrative through the media.

Of course, I don't have any proof that there was an agreement or not.

So, prima facie, it looks like a very smooth transition. But it is not.

Both leaders are playing games.

Okay, now to your question why it happened now?

Siddaramaiah is in retirement mode. He is 77 years, and has said that he would not contest the next election.

He may retire but the Congress party will not retire. The party has to continue.

IMAGE: D K Shivakumar being congratulated by outgoing Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on being appointed Congress Legislature Party leader. Photograph: Kind courtesy Randeep Singh Surjewala/X

You mean, the party needed a leader to fight the next election?

Exactly. They need a transition of power, or a change of generation.

When Siddaramaiah completes five years, he may say, my task is completed, ta-ta, bye bye, I am going.

But the Congress party cannot do that. It needs someone to lead the party in the 2028 election.

So, they want a leader who can lead the party in the next election.

And the new leader has to do something in the next two years to show people how he governed....

Yes. So, I feel the genuine reason behind Siddaramaiah's resignation is the party has to pass the baton, and somebody should take the baton to run the party.

Had Siddaramaiah been 60, he would have been able to contest another election.

In 2018 and in 2023, the Congress contested the election under him. But in 2028, he will not contest.

IMAGE: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, D K Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah in New Delhi, June 2, 2026. Photograph:AICC/ANI Photo

Why do you think Siddaramaiah decided to release the caste census report now, though it was ready quite some time ago? What is the political message behind that?

It is true that Siddaramaiah didnt want to give up power.

And his image is that of the AHINDA leader. (AHINDA is a social and political coalition representing Alpasankhyataru (Minorities), Hindulidavaru (Backward Classes), and Dalitaru (Dalits).)

He was the person who ordered the Kantharaj Committee Report, (the socio-economic and education survey or caste census) 10 years back. But the Vokaligas and the others did not allow him to release the report. He was very unhappy.

Then Rahul Gandhi asked Siddaramaiah to conduct a new caste survey.

When he was asked to resign, Rahul Gandhi asked him to complete everything and resign in two days. He was not given the 10 days' time also.

He requested Rahul Gandhi to give him some time to release the caste census report.

He might have thought that if he did not release the report, history will not forgive him.

What do you think is the challenge before the new chief minister, D K Shivakumar?

The first challenge is to take a decision on the caste census report.

He belongs to the Vokaliga community, and they oppose the caste census.

In fact, there is no change in the earlier report and this report. Both said that Muslims are at 13% followed by Lingayats at 11%, Vokkaligas at 10% and Kurubas at 8%.

SC and ST communities form 20% of the population.

D K Shivakumar's first challenge is to take a decision on the caste census report. For the last one year, Rahul Gandhi has been saying that we have ignored the backward castes in India.

In fact, Siddaramaiah put both these leaders in a spot by releasing the caste census before resigning.

It is like his parting gift.

It is like V P Singh and the Mandal Commission report.

IMAGE: 25 seers from different backward communities met Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru, June 1, 2026. Photograph: Office of Siddaramaiah/ANI Photo

What do you think Shivkumar will do? It is a Catch-22 situation for him.

It will be very difficult.

Siddaramaiah has this image of a secular, pro-social justice, leader.

On the other hand, Shivakumar has a soft Hindutva image. He chanted an RSS shloka on the floor of the House, attended the Kumbh Mela and visits temples and mutts, and projects himself as a religious person.

He is also pro-market and pro-industry.

He had said he was an industrialist by profession, and politics was his passion.

IMAGE: Dinesh Amin Mattu IMAGE: Dinesh Amin Mattu

And Siddaramaiah said he was hundred percent a politician...

Yes. And Shivakumar said, professionally I am a businessman and because of passion, I became a politician.

You know Shivakumar is the richest politician in the country. In the (election) affidavit, he had declared Rs 1,400 crores (Rs 14 billion) as his assets. He has educational institutions, real estate, malls, etc.

There is a complete contrast in the images of Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah.

One is pro-industry, one is against industry.

One is an AHINDA leader, for social justice, for secularism, The vote bank Siddaramaiah enjoys is that of Dalits, OBCs and minorities.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff