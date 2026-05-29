Shivakumar lauds Siddaramaiah's service to Karnataka

D K Shivakumar pays tribute to Siddaramaiah's impactful tenure as Karnataka's Chief Minister, acknowledging his dedication to social justice and the state's overall development.

IMAGE: Outgoing Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addresses a press conference with Deputy CM D K Shivakumar and others, in Bengaluru. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points D K Shivakumar expresses gratitude for Siddaramaiah's leadership and service as Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Shivakumar acknowledges Siddaramaiah's commitment to social justice and people-centric governance in Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah's public welfare schemes and developmental initiatives have significantly contributed to Karnataka's growth.

Shivakumar highlights Siddaramaiah's support and guidance in strengthening the Congress party in Karnataka.

Shivakumar looks forward to continuing Siddaramaiah's vision for Karnataka's progress and welfare.

Expressing 'gratitude and deep respect' for Siddaramaiah, who resigned as chief minister of Karnataka, his probable successor D K Shivakumar on Friday said it has been a privilege to serve alongside him.

Shivakumar, who served as Deputy CM under Siddaramaiah, said his guidance would continue to inspire and strengthen everyone in the days ahead.

Shivakumar's Reflections on Partnership

In a post on X, Shivakumar, who is widely expected to be elected as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party leader in the next couple of days said, 'As the saying goes -- If you want to walk fast, walk alone. If you want to walk far, walk together -- look forward to carrying this journey forward together for the people of Karnataka.'

Siddaramaiah's resignation as chief minister was accepted and the Council of Ministers headed by him was dissolved by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Friday.

Both Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar are in Delhi to meet the Congress high command and discuss the transition of power, and formation of the new cabinet.

Siddaramaiah's Impact and Legacy

'God does not give boons or curses. He only gives opportunities. What truly matters is what we make of those opportunities. Siddaramaiah's life is one of the finest reflections of this thought,' Shivakumar said.

From a humble village in Mysuru to leading Karnataka as chief minister, his journey stands as a testament to resilience, perseverance, and an unwavering commitment to social justice, he noted.

"As he steps down from the office of the Chief Minister, I express my heartfelt gratitude and deep respect for his years of service and leadership to the people of Karnataka," Shivakumar, also the state Congress chief added.

Commitment to Karnataka's Growth

Noting that the impact of several public welfare schemes and the many developmental initiatives undertaken during Siddaramaiah's tenure will remain significant chapters in Karnataka's growth story, Shivakumar said, "Over nearly five decades in public life, he has shaped the political and social fabric of our state through people-centric governance and inclusive leadership."

"Ever since I was entrusted with the responsibility of serving as KPCC President in 2020, Siddaramaiah has stood firmly beside me like a pillar of strength. Together, we have worked shoulder to shoulder in strengthening the party and taking its vision to the people," he recalled.

It has been a privilege to serve alongside Siddaramaiah as Deputy Chief Minister and to continuously learn from his experience, wisdom, and political foresight, Shivakumar stated.

"I sincerely hope his guidance will continue to inspire and strengthen all of us in the years ahead as we work towards Karnataka's progress and welfare," he added.