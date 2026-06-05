'An Idle Siddaramaiah Is Dangerous'

'It all depends on how Shivakumar uses him and treats him.'

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar with former chief minister Siddaramaiah during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Karnataka government at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru, June 3, 2026. Photograph: @DKShivakumar X/ANI Photo

Key Points 'Siddaramaiah genuinely believed that Rahul would not ask him to resign.'

'He was ready to give up but he wanted Dalit leader G Parameshwar to succeed him.'

'Priyanka Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi were in favour of Shivakumar and Rahul Gandhi was in favour of Siddaramaiah.'

In 2023, like it happens in all the states where the Congress wins an assembly election, there was a big tussle for the chief minister's seat in Karnataka, between Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar.

Siddaramaiah won that race and became chief minister.

There was also talk that D K Shivakumar would take over after two-and-a-half years.

But nothing happened after two-and-a-half years.

Then, in May, Rahul Gandhi summoned 77-year-old Siddaramaiah to Delhi and asked him to vacate the seat for Shivakumar.

Dinesh Amin Mattu, a well-known journalist was associated with the Prajavani newspaper for several years. He served as media advisor to Siddaramaiah during his first term as chief minister.

"Siddaramaiah is very hurt by the attitude of Rahul Gandhi," Mr. Mattu tells Rediff's Shobha Warrier in the concluding segment of a two-part interview.

Part 1 of the Interview: 'Shivakumar Is The Richest Politician In The Country'

Do you think Rahul Gandhi asking him to resign was a big shock to Siddaramaiah?

Siddaramaiah genuinely believed that Rahul would not ask him to resign.

He always used to say, if Rahul Gandhi asks me to resign, I will resign.

So when Rahul Gandhi said, resign, he resigned.

But he did not expect this.

That's why I said, it was not a smooth transition.

He is very hurt by the attitude of Rahul Gandhi.

There are two things. One is the way he was asked to resign.

Then, choosing the successor. He was ready to give up but he wanted Dalit leader G Parameshwar to succeed him.

Basically Priyanka Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi were in favour of Shivakumar and Rahul Gandhi was in favour of Siddaramaiah.

In 2013 and 2023 Rahul Gandhi chose Siddaramaiah as the CM. So, he thought Rahul Gandhi would support him this time also. But it did not happen.

The thing in favour of Shivakumar is, he is a very good organiser.

For a party to succeed, you need resources, a charismatic face and organisational skill.

IMAGE: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, D K Shivakumar, Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal, Siddaramaiah and other leaders at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Karnataka government in Bengaluru, June 3, 2026. Photograph: @DKShivakumar X/ANI Photo

How will AHINDA leaders react to Siddaramaiah's resignation?

AHINDA is a loose confederation of backward castes; 25% SC/ST, 13% minorities and 30%-40% OBCs.

In fact, it is very difficult to unite them as each has their own interest.

Siddaramaiah being a big leader, a mass leader, he had a good grip on AHINDA.

There is no one like Siddaramaiah to lead all the factions in the AHINDA movement.

IMAGE: D K Shivakumar meets Siddaramaiah, G Parameshwara and other leaders ahead of the swearing-in ceremony in Bengaluru, June 3, 2026. Photograph: ANI Picture Service

Siddaramaiah was accepted by all the communities in AHINDA and now that he was asked to resign, do you think the AHINDA vote bank will erode from the Congress?

I don't think so. If Siddaramaiah had challenged the party, it may have eroded from the Congress.

But he has not challenged the party's decision.

He was the chief minister of Karnataka for 8 years. Before that, he was the Opposition leader two times.

Remember, he joined the Congress party only in 2007. So, he is an outsider. For an outsider, the Congress gave him everything, two times as Opposition leader and two times as chief minister.

You can say the party took care of him.

AHINDA also believes that the Congress gave opportunities to him. That's why, there is not much protest.

That's also why Siddaramaiah is very calm. He met Rahul Gandhi with a smile and hugged him. He had said in many private conversations that he was very fond of Rahul Gandhi.

Though he was shocked first, he went along with what Rahul Gandhi asked him to do, that too without any protest.

IMAGE: Siddaramaiah join hands with D K Shivakumar and G Parameshwara during a press conference in Bengaluru. Photograph: ANI Photo

Do you feel Rahul Gandhi asked him to resign without discussing it with him?

That is true. Siddaramaiah was not prepared for this.

He went to Delhi hoping that he would get Rahul Gandhi's nod for cabinet expansion.

He never thought Rahul Gandhi would ask him to resign, that too immediately.

Siddaramaiah was offered a Rajya Sabha seat but he rejected the offer...

That was because they know Siddaramaiah. He is an experienced politician.

But he can't sit idle at home. They thought, if you give some task to him, it will make him busy.

Otherwise, he is very dangerous. An idle Siddaramaiah is dangerous.

IMAGE: Dinesh Amin Mattu IMAGE: Dinesh Amin Mattu

He said, I will continue in politics, I will sit in the assembly as an MLA... As a person who knew him, what do you think he will do now?

I will say an idle Siddaramaiah is very dangerous.

He used to say I will not retire from politics, but I will retire from contesting elections.

He is a professional politician. He doesn't have any industry or hospital or malls, or coffee estate or tea estate. So, he has to do something.

It all depends on how Shivakumar uses him and treats him.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff