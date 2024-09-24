'PM Modi Has Transformed India's Image'

'His hopes and dreams for India reach higher and higher and are unstoppable, and his execution has been exemplary.'

IMAGE: Chandrika Tandon performs at the Modi&US event in New York, September 22, 2024. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Chandrika Tandon

Chandrika Tandon was the star performer at the Modi&US event held on September 22, 2024 in New York.

She is a Grammy-nominated artist, business leader and philanthropist.

Born in Chennai, she broke barriers as the first Indian-American woman partner at McKinsey and Company, and later founded Tandon Capital Associates.

She and her husband have made significant philanthropic contributions, including a $100 million gift to New York University's Tandon School of Engineering.

Her mission is to uplift human happiness through music and education.

Chandrika Tandon shared with Rediff.com US Special Correspondent Abhijit J Masih her memories of the Modi&US event at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, NY.

What was the most memorable moment for you during your performance at the Modi&US event?

To look out at the patriotic fervor and love that the Indian diaspora audience of thousands share for the two great democracies; and to be able to present to them a beautiful medley of two iconic songs from India and the US.

What does it mean to you, as an artist, to perform for Prime Minister Modi at an event celebrating the Indian diaspora?

It was an honor to be a small part of a great event for PM Modi, as part of the Indian diaspora -- a powerful bridge between our two countries.

How do you feel Prime Minister Modi's leadership has impacted the global Indian community, and did that influence your performance in any way?

PM Modi has an extraordinary following, he has transformed India's image in the world.

His hopes and dreams for India reach higher and higher and are unstoppable, and his execution has been exemplary. It inspires all of us to do more.

IMAGE: A view of Chandrika Tandon's performance at the event.

Your music blends traditional Indian influences with contemporary styles. How did you approach crafting your set list for this particular event?

This piece of music brought two renowned songs together -- and the glorious, diverse voices of the global-award-winning Young People's Chorus of New York City, brought a whole new dimension, allowing us to express multiple vocal harmonies.

My long-term collaborator, Tejendra Narayan Majumdar, helped put the beautiful arrangements together.

IMAGE: Chandrika Tandon with her troupe.

What emotions did you experience while performing in front of such a diverse and enthusiastic audience?

I deeply love America and India, and the medley of Vande Mataram and America the Beautiful is a perfect musical confluence of iconic compositions from each country.

For me, it felt powerful, inspiring, and uplifting, and it felt the same for the young students that were part of the choir.

Were there any personal messages or sentiments you hoped to convey through your music during the event?

We are all one, we are all part of one great planet, together we can do more. I am grateful to be part of both these extraordinary nations. Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

IMAGE: Chandrika Tandon during the performance with her troupe.

How do you view the intersection of music and diplomacy, particularly in the context of such high-profile events?

Music is a great healer across all divides. Having non-Indian New York City schoolchildren so joyfully and with great love, sing Vande Mataram and America the Beautiful, is truly the spirit of the world coming together.

Did performing at this event inspire you in any new directions for your future musical projects?

Blending both western and Indian musical styles with large choirs has been part of my journey for the past five years, since my album Shivoham -- The Quest.

I am composing and performing several major pieces integrating Sanskrit chants with choral harmonies -- all echoing my mantra of Love Light Laughter, spreading a message of love and healing.

IMAGE: Chandrika Tandon backstage before the performance.

Can you share any behind-the-scenes moments or interactions that were particularly impactful for you at the Modi&US event?

Hats off to all the volunteers that gave so tirelessly and selflessly of themselves.

I was struck by their grace and energy as they did the seemingly impossible, yet keeping a smile on their faces.

They are the unsung heroes. There are too many instances to share, not just during the event, but in the short days leading up to it.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com