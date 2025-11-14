'Women Forgot All Their Problems After They Got 10,000 In Their Bank Accounts And Voted For The NDA'

'Women from all castes and religions voted for Nitish Kumar as it was his last election.'

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party supporters celebrate leads in the Bihar assembly election in Patna, November 14, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Vikassheel Insaan Party, a constituent of the Mahagathbandhan, failed to win a single seat this election.

VIP leader Mukesh Sahani was declared the MGB's deputy chief ministerial candidate if the Opposition alliance was elected to power and formed the government.

Why was the Mahagathbandan routed in the Bihar assembly polls?

We never imagined such a massive NDA victory and our big defeat. We were sure of a vote for change, but it was not so.

Mothers and daughters have voted in large numbers in favour of the NDA led by Nitish Kumar. That resulted in such a huge NDA victory. I humbly accept and respect the people's verdict and congratulate the NDA.

IMAGE: Janata Dal-United supporters celebrate the leads in the Bihar assembly elections, November 14, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Did the Rs 10,000 cash transfer to women work in the NDA's favour?

Yes, of course. Women forgot all their problems after they got Rs 10,000 in their bank accounts and voted for the NDA.

It is clear: Women from all castes and religions voted for Nitish Kumar as it was his last election.

The new NDA government will have to face a big challenge to not only give Rs 10,000 to over 1.5 crore (15 million) women followed by Rs 2 lakh (Rs 200,000) to them as promised to run their own businesses.

Money always played a role to woo voters in the past. Earlier, the poorest of the poor used to be lured by money and voted for those who paid them cash in the dark night.

It helped to steal the verdict and form the government.

Now the pattern has changed. Cash benefits are announced in the name of welfare schemes and to empower women.

In broad daylight the party in power easily announces and transfers cash benefits to targeted beneficiaries.

The big force of Jeevika Didis -- more than 1.4 crore (14 million) women of 11 lakh (1.1 million) self help groups also helped Nitish Kumar by motivating others to vote in his favour.

IMAGE: BJP supporters celebrate the leads in the assembly elections, November 14, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Why did your party fail to win a single seat?

We got 15 seats and contested with confidence to win a good number of seats. But we are disappointed by the outcome. It is a matter of serious concern for us. In the 2020 assembly polls, the VIP won 4 seats when it contested as an ally of the NDA.

At the moment it is difficult to say why it happened. It is too early, we will review and discuss the causes behind it.

Didn't your Mallah caste not vote for your party and the Mahagathbandhan as you expected?

We got support and votes as per the reports and information from the ground which reached us. We have to analyse and assess the voting data.

What are your party's future plans?

We will work hard and reach out to people, listen to their problems, fight for them and their rights.

