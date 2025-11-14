'Congress Party Has Not Lose Hope'

'Jan Suraaj Party was the BJP's 'B' team.'

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party supporters in Patna, November 14, 2025, celebrate as early trends show the National Democratic Alliance leading in the Bihar assembly election results. Photograph: Sonu Kishan/Reuters

In the wake of the sweeping victory for the National Democratic Alliance in the Bihar assembly elections, the results have triggered intense political introspection among the Opposition parties.

At the centre is the Congress, a key constituent of the Mahagathbandhan, which suffered a huge setback, leading in just two seats of the 61 it contested from.

"We've got to look if the Rs 10,000 (scheme for women) was a game-changer in Bihar. Or whether it was really Nitish Kumar's image that led to the NDA victory. Or the Election Commission's role in their victory," Devendra Yadav, the All India Congress Committee secretary in charge of Bihar, tells Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.

What is the reason for such a rout for the Congress and Mahagathbandhan in Bihar?

We've got to sit with our alliance partners and take stock of the situation. Only then will we give a joint statement about the Bihar assembly election results.

What is your personal opinion at this point of time as the NDA is set to win 200+ seats out of 243?

We've got to see the role of SIR (special intensive revision) in the NDA's victory in Bihar. It is well known in the public domain how the voters of INDIA bloc were being targeted due to SIR.

Now, we've got to find out two points from this -- what kind of technique was used to influence voters and the voice of genuine people that led to the NDA victory.

And let me tell you that we in the Congress party have not lost hope. We are standing with strength, will take this defeat in our stride and voice our concern for the downtrodden people of Bihar in the future.

Twenty years is a long time for Nitish Kumar to be leading Bihar. Even the anti-incumbency factor did not damage the NDA in this election; on the contrary it is a landslide victory.

In a democracy, the ruling party and Opposition have to participate in elections and fight. Our fight will continue and we will continue to fight for the Constitution of India and save India's democracy.

At the end of the day Nitish Kumar's charisma did work, didn't it?

It is too early to say this.

So what worked for him, according to you?

We've got to look if the Rs 10,000 (scheme for women) was a game-changer in Bihar. Or whether it was really Nitish Kumar's image that led to the NDA victory. Or the Election Commission of India's role in their victory.

Did the Congress give tickets to the wrong people?

This issue is always raised post the results. Everyone points out to the ticket distribution factor. But at this moment, I will not be able to tell you whether wrong people were given tickets to contest the elections.

What about the Jan Suraaj Party? Did it in any way dent Mahagathbandan votes?

Jan Suraaj Party was the BJP's 'B' team. It is proven now. You have seen their performance and it proves that they only worked to dent Opposition votes by working for the BJP.