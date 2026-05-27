US-China Rivalry Enters New Phase

The Beijing summit may have reduced immediate diplomatic uncertainty, but it did not resolve the deeper structural contest between the United States and China.

That contest appears likely to define the coming decade, notes Varun Arya.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, May 15, 2026. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

Key Points Trump and Xi held high-stakes Beijing talks amid rising tensions over tariffs, semiconductors, Taiwan and supply-chain security.

China avoided major escalation despite sustained American pressure, prioritising domestic stability and preventing regional anti-China coalitions.

Washington retains strong technological and military leverage, though geopolitical fragmentation limits long-term strategic coherence against Beijing.

Taiwan remains the most dangerous flashpoint capable of transforming managed competition into direct military confrontation between both powers.

Economic decoupling remains unrealistic as both nations continue navigating strategic rivalry alongside deep industrial and financial interdependence.

As President Donald Trump arrived in Beijing for his long-delayed summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the immediate objective was not reconciliation. It was stabilisation.

The visit came after months of escalating tension marked by tariff threats, expanding semiconductor restrictions, intensified military signaling around Taiwan, and growing fears of economic fragmentation.

Initially delayed as Washington's attention shifted toward crises in the Middle East and mounting pressure surrounding Iran, the summit unfolded in a far more fragile international environment.

Yet despite years of worsening rivalry, neither Washington nor Beijing appeared prepared to risk uncontrolled rupture.

That became the defining reality of that phase in U.S.-China relations: competition has intensified, but the costs of escalation have become increasingly difficult for either side to absorb.

The summit agenda itself reflected these pressures. Discussions reportedly included tariffs, technology controls, artificial intelligence, supply-chain security, fentanyl cooperation, agricultural trade, and Taiwan.

There were also indications of negotiations surrounding Boeing purchases, energy imports, and proposals for broader trade coordination mechanisms.

But even if tactical agreements emerged, the structural rivalry between the two powers remains unresolved.

What has changed is not the existence of competition, but the way both sides have attempted to manage it.

China's Strategy of Calibration

Much of the earlier commentary surrounding the delayed summit focused on optics: Whether Beijing was stalling, whether Trump was seeking leverage, or which side controlled the diplomatic tempo.

But the more important question has always been how both powers behave during uncertainty.

In the preceding months, Beijing responded to sustained American pressure with notable discipline.

Despite tightening US technology restrictions, expanding coordination between Washington and Tokyo, and repeated signaling around Taiwan, China avoided converting tension into immediate crisis.

There was no major military escalation across the Taiwan Strait, no destabilising economic retaliation, and no attempt to force Asian states into rigid alignment.

That approach reflected more than diplomatic caution. It was rooted in deeper domestic and strategic calculations within the Chinese leadership.

Xi Jinping's legitimacy increasingly depends not only on nationalism and military modernisation, but also on maintaining economic stability and preserving confidence in the Communist party during a period of slowing growth.

IMAGE: Trump and Xi at the Zhongnanhai garden in Beijing. Zhongnanhai is where the Chinese leaders live in Beijing. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Pool/Reuters

China's domestic pressures remain significant. The property sector continues to face deep structural stress.

Local government debt has become a major concern. Weak consumer confidence and youth unemployment adds to broader anxieties surrounding long-term growth.

Under such conditions, major external confrontation carries serious internal risks.

For Beijing, restraint is tied as much to regime security as to grand strategy.

At the same time, China remains acutely aware of its broader geopolitical challenge. Its primary strategic danger is not bilateral rivalry with the United States alone, but the emergence of a durable anti-China coalition across the Indo-Pacific.

That coalition still remains incomplete.

Many Asian States continue pursuing mixed strategies: Relying on the United States for security while remaining economically intertwined with China.

Southeast Asian countries, along with partners such as South Korea and Australia, continue calibrating their positions carefully rather than embracing full economic decoupling.

For Beijing, the long-term danger is not simply American pressure, but the consolidation of a broader regional balancing coalition centered on American power.

IMAGE: Trump and Xi at the Zhongnanhai leadership compound. Photograph: Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via/Reuters

Trump's Pressure Strategy -- and Its Limits

Trump's return to summit diplomacy revived a familiar style built around maximum pressure, deal-making unpredictability, and bilateral leverage.

The United States retained major structural advantages. Its alliance network remained unmatched. The dollar continued to dominate global finance.

Washington still led in advanced semiconductor design, frontier innovation, energy flexibility, and military projection capabilities across multiple theatres.

Recent export controls targeting advanced AI chips and semiconductor manufacturing tools demonstrate America's ability to weaponise technological chokepoints in ways that directly affect China's long-term ambitions.

At the same time, American leverage is not unlimited.

The United States operates within a far more fragmented geopolitical environment than during Trump's first term. European allies remain heavily focused on Russia and Ukraine.

Instability in the Middle East continues to absorb diplomatic and military attention.

Asian partners differ sharply in both threat perception and economic dependence on China.

Even within Washington, there is no complete consensus regarding China strategy. Competing factions advocate containment, selective decoupling, or managed stabilisation.

These divisions complicate the translation of pressure into coherent long-term strategy.

China, meanwhile, retains significant advantages of its own. Its industrial scale remains central to global manufacturing. Supply chains in electronics, batteries, pharmaceuticals, and critical minerals continue to depend heavily on Chinese capacity.

Beijing also benefits from long-term State coordination and a political system capable of absorbing strategic costs over extended periods.

This balance of competing strengths produce a relationship defined less by disengagement than by controlled friction.

IMAGE: Trump and Xi tour the Temple of Heaven in Beijing, May 14, 2026. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

Taiwan Remains the Greatest Risk

For all the discussion surrounding tariffs and technology controls, Taiwan remains the most dangerous fault line in the relationship.

Trade disputes and tariffs remain negotiable; Taiwan does not.

For Washington, Taiwan is tied to regional credibility, alliance assurance, and the broader balance of power in the Indo-Pacific.

For Beijing, it is inseparable from sovereignty, nationalism, and Xi Jinping's vision of national rejuvenation.

That makes the Taiwan Strait the single issue most capable of collapsing the logic of managed competition.

So far, both sides have attempted to avoid direct escalation.

China continues military pressure and gray-zone activity without crossing thresholds that would provoke open conflict, while the United States expands deterrence signaling without fundamentally abandoning strategic ambiguity.

But prolonged rivalry carries its own dangers.

Military encounters become routine. Signaling becomes harder to interpret. Political leaders grow accustomed to operating under constant tension.

Under such conditions, miscalculation becomes increasingly possible even when neither side actively seeks war.

The South China Sea, cyber operations, economic coercion, technological standards competition, and influence-building across the Global South adds further layers of rivalry beyond conventional military confrontation.

Competition Without Full Decoupling

Another defining feature of that phase is that economic rivalry intensified without collapsing into full separation.

Trade restrictions continue to expand. Supply-chain diversification efforts continue across North America and Asia. Technology controls become increasingly aggressive.

Yet complete decoupling remains unrealistic.

The American and Chinese economies remain deeply interconnected through decades of industrial integration.

Global manufacturing networks still rely heavily on Chinese production capacity, while Chinese export markets continue to depend significantly on Western consumption and financial systems.

Even governments pursuing 'friend-shoring' or strategic autonomy continue operating within systems built around interdependence.

This creates a paradoxical form of competition: Both powers increasingly seek leverage over one another while simultaneously attempting to avoid systemic economic disruption.

The result is not a new Cold War in the traditional sense, but a prolonged era of managed interdependence shaped by selective fragmentation.

The cumulative effect is a rivalry increasingly defined not by imminent rupture, but by prolonged strategic endurance.

The Emerging Era of Strategic Patience

IMAGE: Trump speaks with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi before boarding Air Force One, May 15, 2026. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

The Beijing summit may have reduced immediate diplomatic uncertainty, but it did not resolve the deeper structural contest between the United States and China.

That contest appears likely to define the coming decade.

What emerged was a geopolitical environment in which neither side believed rapid dominance was achievable without unacceptable economic, military, or political costs.

As a result, rivalry evolved away from expectations of decisive confrontation and toward a slower contest centered on endurance, resilience, technological control, alliance management, and strategic adaptation.

Delay, in that context, was never merely postponement.

It became a test of whether both powers could absorb pressure without triggering escalation they might ultimately fail to contain.

The next phase of US-China rivalry is therefore defined less by sudden rupture than by the ability of both States to sustain prolonged competition while preventing systemic crisis.

Varun Arya, who served with the Government of India, now serves as a geopolitical consultant for think-tanks. A writer debuting with the novel The Last Living Fort, he also champions global artists through his platform, 'Create' by Mukul's Art Space.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff