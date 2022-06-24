Grim police. Politicians. Superheroes: On OTT This Week

Grim police procedurals, dark superheroes, ghostly encounters, things get pretty intense on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma offers some suggestions:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

A girl lets her family believe she's dead whose ghost is communicating with her through a charming stranger she met on a trip even as the deadly spirit of Manjulika threatens to destroy everyone occupying the haunted haveli. Mostly though, Tabu lets her hair down in this silly, scary, superhit.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Where to watch? Disney Hotstar

Language: English

Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen reprise their roles as Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch in the bigger, darker and bonkers sequel about dangerous spells and mysterious portals leading into a multiverse of, but of course, madness.

Cha Cha Real Smooth

Where to watch? Apple TV +

Language: English

Cooper Raiff writes, directs and acts in the well-received Cha Cha Real Smooth about a young man fresh out of college working as a party starter at bar mitzvahs where he bonds with a young mom and her teenage daughter.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Money lessons and masala go hand in hand as Mahesh Babu takes on baddies and bank fraudsters alike in his trademark swagger.

Money Heist: Korea-Joint Economic Area

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

A lot of excitement for the Korean version of the hit Spanish heist drama about a criminal mastermind and his carefully put together team at the helm of an elaborate bank robbery.

Chandramukhi

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Marathi (with subtitles)

Based on Vishwas Patil's novel of the same name, Chandramukhi, starring Amruta Khanvilkar, explores a love story between a married politician and a courtesan in the 1980s.

Forensic

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Radhika Apte and Vikrant Massey team up as cop and forensic officer investigating the mystery behind the brutal killings of young girls at the hands of a serial killer at large.

Father Stu

Where to watch? Rent on BookMyShow Stream/Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Mark Wahlberg captures Stuart Long's inspiring journey from boxer to priest in this biopic.

Nenjuku Needhi

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

In this remake of Anubhav Sinha's Article 15, a urban police officer gains a first-hand understanding of rural oppression and casteism while investigating the disappearance of three Dalit girls.

Alchemy of Souls

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

A nobleman seeks strength and support from a sorceress warrior trapped in a blind woman's body in this sparkling Korean romantic fantasy.

Kuttavum Shikshayum

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Based on true events, a jewellery store theft case from 2015 and dedicated cops on the course to nab the culprits all the way from Kerala to a North Indian village, Rajeev Ravi's police procedural hits all the right notes.

Love & Gelato

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

The New York Times bestseller by Jenna Evans Welch comes to life as a pretty confection about a young woman's Roman holiday in keeping with her late mum's last wish while discovering the joys of love triangles and luscious ice creams.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Things are more dysfunctional and darker than ever as the superhuman siblings of The Umbrella Academy reunite for an exciting third season.