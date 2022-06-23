SUPER MAAZA Bollywood Quiz!

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

It's quiz time, folks!

All you have to do is identify the Bollywood movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

A. Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai B. Khushi C. Jeena Sirf Merre Liye A. Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai A. Tera Jadoo Chal Gaya B. Bhool Bhulaiyaa C. Guru C. Guru A. Insaaf Kaun Karega B. John Jani Janardhan C. Mahaguru B. John Jani Janardhan A. Student of the Year B. Dus C. Desi Boyz A. Student of the Year A. Uff Yeh Mohabbat B. Jaan C. Barsaat B. Jaan A. Nehle Pe Dehlaa B. Chor Sipahee C. Maha Badmaash C. Maha Badmaash A. Page 3 B. Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na C. Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge B. Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na A. Bazaar B. Gaman C. Mandi A. Bazaar A. Pardes B. Anjaam C. Yes Boss C. Yes Boss A. Grand Masti B. Queen C. Delhi Belly B. Queen

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com