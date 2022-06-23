News
Rediff.com  » Movies » SUPER MAAZA Bollywood Quiz!

SUPER MAAZA Bollywood Quiz!

By SUKANYA VERMA
June 23, 2022 18:24 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

It's quiz time, folks!

All you have to do is identify the Bollywood movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai
B. Khushi
C. Jeena Sirf Merre Liye
  A. Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai
 
A. Tera Jadoo Chal Gaya
B. Bhool Bhulaiyaa
C. Guru
  C. Guru
 
A. Insaaf Kaun Karega
B. John Jani Janardhan
C. Mahaguru
  B. John Jani Janardhan
 
A. Student of the Year
B. Dus
C. Desi Boyz
  A. Student of the Year
 
A. Uff Yeh Mohabbat
B. Jaan
C. Barsaat
  B. Jaan
 
A. Nehle Pe Dehlaa
B. Chor Sipahee
C. Maha Badmaash
  C. Maha Badmaash
 
A. Page 3
B. Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na
C. Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge
  B. Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na
 
A. Bazaar
B. Gaman
C. Mandi
  A. Bazaar
 
A. Pardes
B. Anjaam
C. Yes Boss
  C. Yes Boss
 
A. Grand Masti
B. Queen
C. Delhi Belly
  B. Queen
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
When Married Couples ROMANCED On Screen
What Anil Kapoor Finds VERY VERY TOUGH
'People Want To Watch Sunshine Films'
Some from rebel camp want to return: Shiv Sena MLA
AIIMS chief Guleria gets another 3-month extension
Abuse must be public for SC/ST Act to apply: HC
Ashwin recovers from COVID, joins Team India
