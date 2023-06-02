Watch Aishwarya's Romance Gone Wrong On OTT

Royal tragedies, loony vampires, nuclear disasters, scoop hunters becoming the story, all that and more on OTT this week.

Sukanya Verma lists everything you can watch on streaming platforms this weekend.

Ponniyin Selvan 2

Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam (with subtitles)

The sequel to Mani Ratnam's resplendent adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's five-part literary epic is every bit epic and emotional, deserving special mention for A R Rahman's stirring soundtrack and Aishwarya-Vikram's unforgettable face-off.

Mumbaikar

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: Hindi

Deadly gangsters, ransom mix-ups, volatile drama transpire in Santosh Sivan's slice-of-crime starring Vijay Sethupati, Vikrant Massey, Ranvir Shorey, Sanjay Mishra and Tanya Maniktala.

Scoop

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Based on Jigna Vora's Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison, Hansal Mehta turns the real-life crime reporter's nightmarish experiences into a Web series wherein she is accused of being involved in a conspiracy to kill a fellow journalist.

Renfield

Where to watch? Rent on BookMyShow Stream

>Language: English

Inspired by characters of Bram Stoker's Dracula, the wacky horror comedy pairs Nicholas Cage and Nicholas Hoult as a bloodsucking master and minion duo caught in a toxic relationship.

School of Lies

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Inspired by true events, Nimrat Kaur headlines this dark mystery centered around the disappearance of a 12-year-old boarding school student.

Ugram

Where to watch? Amazon Prime

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Allari Naresh's super cop gets to the bottom of a missing persons racket in this furious, action-packed masala.

The Days

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Japanese (with subtitles)

Fresh off a Best Actor win at Cannes for Perfect Days, celebrated Japanese actor Koji Yakusho spearheads the eight-part disaster management story documenting 2011's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear accident triggered by an earthquake and tsunami.

Sulaikha Manzil

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Big fat Indian weddings are a happy albeit hassle-filled affair, something the soon-to-wed Haala and Ameen and their families find out in Director Ashraf Hamza's third film.

Ghar Banduk Biryani

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Marathi (with subtitles)

Nagraj Manjule takes a break from his director duties to act alongside his Sairat hero Akash Tosar and Sayaji Shinde in Hemant Jangal Awtade's box office hit, unravelling within a fictional small town inhabited by a couple wanting to get married, an insurgent leader and a recently transferred policeman.

Agency

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

It's time for a brand new Korean office drama where a no-nonsense advertising agency hotshot must rise above office politics.

Asur 2

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: Hindi

Enjoyed the first season of Arshad Warsi's serial killer thriller? Prepare to binge on the second one as it drops on Jio Cinema.

Fire in the Mountains

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Hindi

Picturesque and profound, Ajitpal Singh's critically acclaimed directorial debut tells the story of a mother's endeavours against the backdrop of a mountain town.

Kaphal (Wild Berries)

Where to watch? Mubi

Language: Hindi

Magic and life collide in the sweet, simple workings of two boys seeking help from the forest witch to get rid of their stern daddy in Batul Mukhtiar's Kaphal.

Rain Dogs

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: English

Eight episodes of hopeless tears and dysfunctional humour summarise the working-class woes of a down-on-luck single mum trying to provide for her doe-eyed daughter.