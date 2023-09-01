Want An OTT Date With Tamannaah?

Scams, stuntswomen, pirates, freelancers, Sukanya Verma shows you everything you can catch on OTT this week.
Polite Society
Where to watch? Jio Cinema
Language: English
Set in London, a teenage British girl of Pakistani origin as well as a martial arts enthusiast doesn't think her sister getting married is a bright idea.
Her lively intervention makes Polite Society one of the most fun movies of the year.
One Piece
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
Based on Eiichiro Oda's popular manga, the eight-part live-action series ambitiously chronicles the sailing adventures of pirate Luffy and his eclectic crew.
The Wheel of Time Season 2
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
Expect fan favourite characters and darker, greater threats in the second season of the fantasy series based on Robert Jordan's novels of the same name.
Friday Night Plan
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi
A pair of teenage siblings embark on a crazy all-nighter that starts out with a party, progresses into a prank and lands them in a pickle.
Aakhri Sach
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: Hindi
Tamannaah Bhatia flexes her acting chops as a skilled cop whose messy personal life doesn't come in the way of her criminal investigation.
Scam 2003: The Telgi Story
Where to watch? SonyLIV
Language: Hindi
After the success of Scam 1992, which documented the rise and fall of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, it's time for Scam 2003.
This one deep dives into the racket caused by Abdul Karim Telgi’s counterfeiting of stamp paper.
Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
Faith, family, friendships, etc, weigh down an 11 year old's impressionable mind in this adaptation of Judy Blume's coming-of-age novel of the same name.
Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)
A mysterious refugee confronts identity and existential issues in Vijay Sethupathi's nuanced portrayal.
The Freelancer
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: Hindi
Shirish Thorat's book, A Ticket to Syria about an elaborate rescue mission in the Middle East forms the basis of Neeraj Pandey's thrilling new TV series.
A Good Person
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
Morgan Freeman and Florence Pugh star in Zach Braff's sentimental drama about forgiveness following a tragedy that changes the course of both their lives.
Biye Bibhrat
Where to watch? ZEE5
Language: Bengali (with subtitles)
A rom-com? A love triangle? A bromance? Much brews between a YouTuber, interior designer and music teacher.
Neeyat
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi
At a faraway Scottish castle, Vidya Balan slips into sleuth mode to solve the mystery behind a murder at a billionaire's birthday party.
Ustaad
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Telugu (with subtitles)
A young man's battle from acrophobia to embrace a career as pilot is captured in Sri Simha Koduri's compelling portrayal.