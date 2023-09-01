Want An OTT Date With Tamannaah?

Scams, stuntswomen, pirates, freelancers, Sukanya Verma shows you everything you can catch on OTT this week.

Polite Society

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: English

Set in London, a teenage British girl of Pakistani origin as well as a martial arts enthusiast doesn't think her sister getting married is a bright idea.

Her lively intervention makes Polite Society one of the most fun movies of the year.

One Piece

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Based on Eiichiro Oda's popular manga, the eight-part live-action series ambitiously chronicles the sailing adventures of pirate Luffy and his eclectic crew.

The Wheel of Time Season 2

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Expect fan favourite characters and darker, greater threats in the second season of the fantasy series based on Robert Jordan's novels of the same name.

Friday Night Plan

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

A pair of teenage siblings embark on a crazy all-nighter that starts out with a party, progresses into a prank and lands them in a pickle.

Aakhri Sach

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Tamannaah Bhatia flexes her acting chops as a skilled cop whose messy personal life doesn't come in the way of her criminal investigation.

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Hindi

After the success of Scam 1992, which documented the rise and fall of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, it's time for Scam 2003.

This one deep dives into the racket caused by Abdul Karim Telgi’s counterfeiting of stamp paper.

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Faith, family, friendships, etc, weigh down an 11 year old's impressionable mind in this adaptation of Judy Blume's coming-of-age novel of the same name.

Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

A mysterious refugee confronts identity and existential issues in Vijay Sethupathi's nuanced portrayal.

The Freelancer

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Shirish Thorat's book, A Ticket to Syria about an elaborate rescue mission in the Middle East forms the basis of Neeraj Pandey's thrilling new TV series.

A Good Person

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Morgan Freeman and Florence Pugh star in Zach Braff's sentimental drama about forgiveness following a tragedy that changes the course of both their lives.

Biye Bibhrat

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Bengali (with subtitles)

A rom-com? A love triangle? A bromance? Much brews between a YouTuber, interior designer and music teacher.

Neeyat

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

At a faraway Scottish castle, Vidya Balan slips into sleuth mode to solve the mystery behind a murder at a billionaire's birthday party.

Ustaad

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

A young man's battle from acrophobia to embrace a career as pilot is captured in Sri Simha Koduri's compelling portrayal.