COMING UP On OTT This September

Joginder Tuteja lists the entertainment coming up on OTT in September.

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story

Where To Watch: SonyLIV

Release Date: September 1

When Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story arrived in 2021, it made Pratik Gandhi a star.

Now Hansal Mehta returns with Scam 2003: The Telgi Story.

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, Gagan Dev Riar plays the central protagonist, Abdul Karim Telgi.

The Freelancer

Where To Watch: Disney+Hotstar

Release Date: September 1

While one waits for the next season of the thrilling Web series Special Ops, Director Neeraj Pandey returns as creator and showrunner with yet another action-packed series.

Mohit Raina leads the cast for this thriller which revolves around a rescue effort in war-torn Syria.

Anupam Kher has a major role to play as well in this Web series which has Kashmira Pardeshi as the leading lady.

Friday Night Plan

Where To Watch: Netflix

Release Date: September 1

A coming-of-age drama, the film follows two bickering brothers (Babil Khan and Amrith Jayan), who get invited to an after-school party.

The film also stars Juhi Chawla.

Haddi

Where To Watch: ZEE5

Release Date: September 7

After Sushmita Sen played a transgender in Taali, it is Nawazuddin Siddiqui's turn to play one in Haddi.

Anurag Kashyap plays the antagonist.

The trailer of Haddi is hard-hitting and one can expect a lot of dialoguebaazi with Nawazuddin and Anurag in a face-off.

Carry On Jatta 3

Where To Watch: Chaupal TV

Release Date: September 7

The biggest blockbuster in Punjabi cinema, Carry On Jatta 3 will make its digital debut in September.

The Gippy Grewal-starrer had set quite a few records in India and internationally, and now it's all set to could create new records on OTT, thanks to its its hardcore family entertainment feel.

Bambai Meri Jaan

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: September 14

Kay Kay Menon stars in another crime thriller, Mem>Bambai Meri Jaan, directed by Shujaat Saudagar and produced by Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.

Set in the post-Independence era, Bambai Meri Jaan chronicles the birth of the underworld in Mumbai, and is based on S Hussain Zaidi's story.

Jaane Jaan

Where To Watch: Netflix

Release Date: September 21

Kareena Kapoor makes her OTT debut alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in this crime thriller directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

Choona

Where To Watch: Netflix

Release Date: September 29

Jimmy Sheirgill will be seen in the heist thriller Choona, set against a political backdrop.

Touted to be a quirky affair, it's directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra who had earlier directed the film Ghoomketu.