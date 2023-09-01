COMING SOON In Theatres This September

August has been very eventful at the box office with as many as four successes -- Gadar 2, OMG 2, Dream Girl 2 and Rocky Aur Ranii Kii Prem Kahaani (which arrived at the end of July).

September has some biggies too, book-ended with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Prabhas' Salaar.

Joginder Tuteja looks at the theatrical releases of the month.

Kushi

Release Date: September 1

Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu get together for the rom-com Kushi.

A Telugu film with a Hindi version as well, this will be Samantha's last movie in a while, as she takes a break from showbiz.

There's not much buzz about its Hindi version, so it boils down to how well it does in Telugu.

Jawan

Release Date: September 7

Earlier this year, Shah Rukh Khan arrived with Pathaan and it ended up creating the Rs 500 Crore Club for a Bollywood movie.

While Gadar 2 is all set to join the club, Jawan probably hopes to cross the landmark as well.

Will this Atlee directorial, featuring Nayanthara and Vijay Senthupati, deliver as per its promise?

The Great Indian Family

Release Date: September 22

Two weeks after Jawan, Yash Raj Films' The Great Indian Family releases in theatres.

It's a film that has practically come out of nowhere, and stars Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar.

Vicky plays a bhajan sensation named Bhajan Kumar in this film.

Sukhee

Release Date: September 22

Shilpa Shetty will be seen in and as Sukhee in this namesake film.

Her comeback films like Hungama 2 and Nikamma did not impress, but Shilpa hopes to erase that with Sukhee.

Amit Sadh joins her in this September release.

Salaar

Release Date: September 28

The month begins with a massy film like Jawan and ends with another like Salaar.

Audiences will see Prabhas in a rocking action avatar in Salaar.

With Prashant Neel (of KGF fame) as the director here, fireworks are guaranteed.

The Vaccine War

Release Date: September 28

After the blockbuster success of The Kashmir Files, Director Vivek Agnihotri returns with The Vaccine War.

Starring Nana Patekar, one sees what happened when India set out to create a COVID vaccine.