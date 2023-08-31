News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Can You Identify This Bollywood Sunset?

Can You Identify This Bollywood Sunset?

By SUKANYA VERMA
August 31, 2023 09:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

It's Quiz time, folks!

Only this week we have a theme: Sunsets.

There are countless cinematic moments in Hindi movies filmed against the splendid hues of the setting sun.

All you have to do is look at these photos and identify the movie.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Mission Kashmir
B. Fiza
C. Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai
  B. Fiza
 
A. 1942: A Love Story
B. Saudagar
C. Dhanwaan
  A. 1942: A Love Story
 
A. Rockstar
B. Rang De Basanti
C. Band Baaja Baarat
  A. Rockstar
 
A. Auzaar
B. Garv
C. Patthar Ke Phool
  C. Patthar Ke Phool
 
A. Ek Villain
B. A Gentleman
C. Shaitan
  A. Ek Villain
 
A. Kshatriya
B. Lamhe
C. Batwara
  B. Lamhe
 
A. Aatish
B. Baazigar
C. Main Khiladi Tu Anari
  A. Aatish
 
A. Star
B. Naam
C. Lovers
  C. Lovers
 
A. Ilzaam
B. Saagar
C. Ahista Ahista
  B. Saagar
 
A. Rangeela
B. Barsaat
C. Yes Boss
  B. Barsaat
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Khalnayak's Charm And Controversy
Khalnayak's Charm And Controversy
'I worked on my butt for months'
'I worked on my butt for months'
How Gadar's Hand Pump Scene Happened
How Gadar's Hand Pump Scene Happened
'Ripping young kid' Sangha shines on Australia debut
'Ripping young kid' Sangha shines on Australia debut
PIX: Djokovic eases into Round 3; Tsitsipas stunned
PIX: Djokovic eases into Round 3; Tsitsipas stunned
Want To Steal Samantha's Style?
Want To Steal Samantha's Style?
'A Child Goes Missing Every 8 Minutes'
'A Child Goes Missing Every 8 Minutes'

More like this

How BIG Is Anime In India?

How BIG Is Anime In India?

Bollywood Sends Postcards From Kashmir

Bollywood Sends Postcards From Kashmir

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances