Can You Identify This Bollywood Sunset?

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

It's Quiz time, folks!

Only this week we have a theme: Sunsets.

There are countless cinematic moments in Hindi movies filmed against the splendid hues of the setting sun.

All you have to do is look at these photos and identify the movie.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

A. Mission Kashmir B. Fiza C. Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai B. Fiza A. 1942: A Love Story B. Saudagar C. Dhanwaan A. 1942: A Love Story A. Rockstar B. Rang De Basanti C. Band Baaja Baarat A. Rockstar A. Auzaar B. Garv C. Patthar Ke Phool C. Patthar Ke Phool A. Ek Villain B. A Gentleman C. Shaitan A. Ek Villain A. Kshatriya B. Lamhe C. Batwara B. Lamhe A. Aatish B. Baazigar C. Main Khiladi Tu Anari A. Aatish A. Star B. Naam C. Lovers C. Lovers A. Ilzaam B. Saagar C. Ahista Ahista B. Saagar A. Rangeela B. Barsaat C. Yes Boss B. Barsaat

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com