News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Vivek Sings Lataji's Song... With A Twist

Vivek Sings Lataji's Song... With A Twist

By Rediff Movies
October 05, 2022 13:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Dear Readers, we invite you to share your favourite Lata Mangeshkar song with us.

Vivek sings for Lataji

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivek

Reader Vivek sings his favourite Lata Mangeshkar song -- Dil Hoom Hoom Kare from Kalpana Lajmi's National Award-winning film, Rudaali, which released in 1993.

But he does it with a twist.

Do watch.

 

 

You too must have a favourite Lata Mangeshkar song.

Sing it for Lata didi. And share it on iShare, our video sharing platform.

Once you record the video, login on https://ishare.rediff.com with your Rediffmail ID.

Click on Upload videos.

Add the video files that you need to upload, just as you would select attachments while sending an email.

Fill in the Title, Keywords and Description of your video in the respective fields.

Select the category for your video, then click on the save button.

Your video will show after a few minutes on MyPage, under the videos section.

Please copy the URL and mail it to us at moviesdesk@rediff.co.in (Subject: My Favourite Lata Mangeshkar song).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Rajani Kagra Sings Her Fave Lata Song
Rajani Kagra Sings Her Fave Lata Song
A Teacher Sings His Favourite Lata Song
A Teacher Sings His Favourite Lata Song
Prachita Sings For Lata Mangeshkar
Prachita Sings For Lata Mangeshkar
2026 C'wealth Games to have shooting; wrestling axed
2026 C'wealth Games to have shooting; wrestling axed
Report to office at least 3 days/week: Wipro to staff
Report to office at least 3 days/week: Wipro to staff
Navratri: Like Little Triaksha's Style?
Navratri: Like Little Triaksha's Style?
Now, medical device resellers need to register
Now, medical device resellers need to register

More like this

Riddhi Sings Her Favourite Lataji Song

Riddhi Sings Her Favourite Lataji Song

Nysa Sings Her Favourite Lata Song

Nysa Sings Her Favourite Lata Song

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances