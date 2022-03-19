News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Nysa Sings Her Favourite Lata Mangeshkar Song

Nysa Sings Her Favourite Lata Mangeshkar Song

By Rediff Movies
March 19, 2022 12:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Dear Readers, we invited you to sing your favourite Lata Mangeshkar song.

And you have sent us some beautiful videos.

Nysa sings her favourite Lata song

Nysa Kagra studies in Class 2.

She lives in Vadodara and loves this peppy, positive Lata Mangeshkar song from the film, Baton Baton Mein.

Accompanying Lata Mangeshkar in the song are Kishore Kumar's son Amit Kumar, and the late Pearl Padamsee, who also acted in the film.

Check out little Nysa's cute rendition.

 

 

You too must have a favourite Lata Mangeshkar song.

Sing it for Lata didi. And share it on iShare, our video sharing platform.

Once you record the video, login on https://ishare.rediff.com with your Rediffmail ID.

Click on Upload videos.

Add the video files that you need to upload, just as you would select attachments while sending an email.

Fill in the Title, Keywords and Description of your video in the respective fields.

Select the category for your video, then click on the save button.

Your video will show after a few minutes on MyPage, under the videos section.

Please copy the URL and mail it to us at moviesdesk@rediff.co.in (Subject: My Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
The Ultimate Lata Mangeshkar Playlist
The Ultimate Lata Mangeshkar Playlist
Lata Mangeshkar's FAVOURITE Gulzar songs
Lata Mangeshkar's FAVOURITE Gulzar songs
The 25 Moods of Lata Mangeshkar
The 25 Moods of Lata Mangeshkar
The MAGIC Of Bappi Lahiri
The MAGIC Of Bappi Lahiri
Recipe: How To Make Hummus At Home
Recipe: How To Make Hummus At Home
Mob vandalises, loots ISKCON temple in Dhaka
Mob vandalises, loots ISKCON temple in Dhaka
Injured England pacer Wood out of IPL 2022
Injured England pacer Wood out of IPL 2022

More like this

Riddhi Sings Her Favourite Lataji Song

Riddhi Sings Her Favourite Lataji Song

Jayanti sings for Lata Mangeshkar

Jayanti sings for Lata Mangeshkar

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances