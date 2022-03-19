Nysa Sings Her Favourite Lata Mangeshkar Song

Dear Readers, we invited you to sing your favourite Lata Mangeshkar song.

And you have sent us some beautiful videos.

Nysa Kagra studies in Class 2.

She lives in Vadodara and loves this peppy, positive Lata Mangeshkar song from the film, Baton Baton Mein.

Accompanying Lata Mangeshkar in the song are Kishore Kumar's son Amit Kumar, and the late Pearl Padamsee, who also acted in the film.

Check out little Nysa's cute rendition.

You too must have a favourite Lata Mangeshkar song.

Sing it for Lata didi. And share it on iShare, our video sharing platform.

Once you record the video, login on https://ishare.rediff.com with your Rediffmail ID.

Click on Upload videos.

Add the video files that you need to upload, just as you would select attachments while sending an email.

Fill in the Title, Keywords and Description of your video in the respective fields.

Select the category for your video, then click on the save button.

Your video will show after a few minutes on MyPage, under the videos section.

Please copy the URL and mail it to us at moviesdesk@rediff.co.in (Subject: My Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar).