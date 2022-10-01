News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Rajani Kagra Sings Her Favourite Lata Song

Rajani Kagra Sings Her Favourite Lata Song

By Rediff Movies
October 01, 2022 12:35 IST
Dear Readers, we invite you to share your favourite Lata Mangeshkar song with us.

Rajani Kagra

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajani Kagra

Homemaker Rajani Kagra has a master's degree in science.

While painting and cooking are what she enjoying doing, singing is what she is passionate about.

"I have grown up listening to Lataji's songs," she says.

"It's really difficult to select one song from the long list, but one of my favourite Lataji songs is Rahe Na Rahe Hum.

"I dedicate this song the nightingale of India, Lataji, who will always remain in our hearts."

 

 

You too must have a favourite Lata Mangeshkar song.

Sing it for Lata didi. And share it on iShare, our video sharing platform.

Once you record the video, login on https://ishare.rediff.com with your Rediffmail ID.

Click on Upload videos.

Add the video files that you need to upload, just as you would select attachments while sending an email.

Fill in the Title, Keywords and Description of your video in the respective fields.

Select the category for your video, then click on the save button.

Your video will show after a few minutes on MyPage, under the videos section.

Please copy the URL and mail it to us at moviesdesk@rediff.co.in (Subject: My Favourite Lata Mangeshkar song).

For more stories on the amazing Lata Mangeshkar, please see: Lata Mangeshkar -- 1929 To Eternity

