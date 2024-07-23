Vicky Kaushal's Top 10 Movie Openings

Vicky Kaushal has arrived, and how.

As an actor, he has impressed us, right from the days of 2015's award-winning Masaan.

Now, he's consistently delivering good openings at the box office.

He has delivered three hits in just a little over 12 months -- the romcom Zara HatkZara Bachke, the biopic Sam Bahadur and his latest release, Bad Newz.

In recent times, the only aberration has been last year's The Great Indian Family , which saw one of his lowest grossers ever.

Vicky will be seen next in Laxman Utekar's historical Chhaava, which will aim for a weekend number of Rs 50 crore. If that happens, the actor can count himself in the big league.

Joginder Tuteja takes a look at Vicky's Top 10 biggest openers as a leading actor, excluding films like Sanju and Dunki, where he played supporting roles.

Uri: The Surgical Strike

Box office collection: Rs 35.73 crore/Rs 357.3 million

Raazi

Box office collection: Rs 32.93 crore/Rs 329.3 million

Bad Newz

Box office collection: Rs 31 crore/Rs 310 million

Sam Bahadur

Box office collection: Rs 23.55 crore/Rs 235.5 million

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Box office collection: Rs 22.59 crore/Rs 225.9 million

Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship

Box office collection: Rs 16.36 crore/Rs 163.6 million

Manmarziyaan

Box office collection: Rs 14.33 crore/Rs 143.3 million

Raman Raghav 2.0

Box office collection: Rs 4 crore/Rs 40 million

The Great Indian Family

Box office collection: Rs 3.35 crore/Rs 33.5 million

Masaan

Box office collection: Rs 1.50 crore/Rs 15 million

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.