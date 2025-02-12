What Katrina Thought Of Vicky's Chhaava Look

'She was so happy that she misses Chhaava now.'

IMAGE: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

Vicky Kaushal takes up the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in his new film, Chhaava.

The preparation to play the Marathi warrior king was not only mental but also physical and Vicky gained 25 kilos to bring perfection to his character.

So how did wife Katrina Kaif react to his lean, muscular look in the film?

"She was very happy! She was so happy that she misses Chhaava now. Vo har Chhaava ka poster aate hai toh four-five likes uski taraf se aate hai with the comment 'Ye kahan gaya'.

"She is eagerly waiting for Mahavatar (his next film) because of the beard look and all," he says.

IMAGE: Vicky in and as Chhaava.

After wrapping up the shoot, Vicky celebrated by having 'gol gappe and chaat'.

Kaushal said the preparation for the role was very demanding and he would hardly get time for himself.

"When you are shooting non-stop, you hardly get any time because of the 12-hour of shoot, two hours of training before, two hours of action rehearsal after... By the time you are back at home, you just want to sleep. Katrina, being part of the industry, understands my work. She was very kind and sweet," he adds.

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna and Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava.

Rashmika Mandanna plays Vicky's onscreen wife, and she shares her feelings about how she bagged the film.

"I don't how Laxman sir (Utekar, Director) thought about me. When I saw the first look and heard the script, I knew I would do it for sure."

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

The makers of Chhaava recently deleted a dance sequence, which featured Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj doing a lezim dance after an objection was raised by several politicians.

"We have shown that Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was playing lezim and it is a traditional dance form of Maharashtra. My imagination was Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was young and when he came back from a war as part of the celebration, he played lezim. But some people have an objection on it, so we decided to remove it."

Chhaava releases on February 14.