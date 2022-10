Dear Readers, we invited you to share your favourite Lata Mangeshkar song with us.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreya Ghosh

Shreya Ghosh loves Lata Mangeshkar's voice.

Her favourite Lata Mangeshkar song is Naina Barse from the 1964 film, Woh Kaun Thi.

Though the song was sung decades before she was born, Lataji's haunting rendition continues to mesmerise her.