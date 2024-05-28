See What The Stars Are Eating

Staying hydrated is the best way to beat the heat during summers. But gorging on scrumptious food every now then is equally important to stay happy and content.
The stars agree!
So what are they eating this summer? Namrata Thakker finds out.
Paani puri is a summer staple for foodies and Shanaya Kapoor is no exception.
Samantha can't stop smiling while devouring her favourite dessert on her Grecian holiday.
Nothing beats a cup of chai with bun maska any time of day, Kajol swears by it.
She says, 'Forgot to post, remembered to eat.'
Divya Khossla enjoys her favourite childhood snack of bread pakoras with Designer Esha Dhatt.
Mrunal Thakur prefers soulful, homemade food like khichadi and papad during the summers.
But she doesn't mind adding on the calories on her cheat day.
Karishma Tanna snacks on fries and sandwiches before heading for a shoot because multi-tasking comes easy to women.
Summers are better when you get to eat mangoes and loads of it.
Shweta Tiwari does exactly that on her Thailand vacay.
Isha Talwar's strawberry dessert looks super tempting!
Falooda is a prefect summer treat and Mona Singh looks ecstatic with her glass.
For Kishwer Merchant, the good old cold coffee does the trick along with some burgers.