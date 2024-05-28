News
Rediff.com  » Movies » See What The Stars Are Eating

See What The Stars Are Eating

By NAMRATA THAKKER
May 28, 2024 12:04 IST
Staying hydrated is the best way to beat the heat during summers. But gorging on scrumptious food every now then is equally important to stay happy and content.

The stars agree!

So what are they eating this summer? Namrata Thakker finds out.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Paani puri is a summer staple for foodies and Shanaya Kapoor is no exception.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Samantha can't stop smiling while devouring her favourite dessert on her Grecian holiday.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Nothing beats a cup of chai with bun maska any time of day, Kajol swears by it.

She says, 'Forgot to post, remembered to eat.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Khossla/Instagram

Divya Khossla enjoys her favourite childhood snack of bread pakoras with Designer Esha Dhatt.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur prefers soulful, homemade food like khichadi and papad during the summers.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

But she doesn't mind adding on the calories on her cheat day.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna snacks on fries and sandwiches before heading for a shoot because multi-tasking comes easy to women.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Tiwari/Instagram

Summers are better when you get to eat mangoes and loads of it.

Shweta Tiwari does exactly that on her Thailand vacay.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Isha Talwar/Instagram

Isha Talwar's strawberry dessert looks super tempting!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mona Singh/Instagram

Falooda is a prefect summer treat and Mona Singh looks ecstatic with her glass.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kishwer Merchant/Instagram

For Kishwer Merchant, the good old cold coffee does the trick along with some burgers.

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
