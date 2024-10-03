News
'Nobody Gives Me Good Roles To Play'

'Nobody Gives Me Good Roles To Play'

By HITESH HARISINGHANI, AFSAR DAYATAR
October 03, 2024 15:15 IST
Bollywood is not done with India and Pakistan's chilly past.

Arshad Warsi and Meher Vij came together to promote their new film Bandaa Singh Chaudhary, based on the events of 1971 War, a movie that is being produced by Arbaaz Khan.

Directed by Abhishek Saxena (of Phullu and Patiala Dreamz fame), Bandaa Singh Chaudhary will release on October 25.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com and Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com capture Arshad, Meher and Arbaaz caught candid and very comical!

 

Meher Viz learnt martial arts for her character, and discusses the challenges she faced.

 

Arshad Warsi claims he's as 'normal' as his character, Bandaa.

 

Arshad Warsi: Nobody gives me good roles to play

 

Arshad's advice to GENZ: Acting is like special effects

 

HITESH HARISINGHANI, AFSAR DAYATAR
Ananya, Sobhita, Rashmika's Uber Fashion
Must Watch: Stories From Around The World
'I'd Love To Romance Rekha Ma'am'
SC abolishes caste-based discrimination in jails
UCL: How Lille stunned champions Real Madrid
'I Never Once Doubted Dilip Sahib'
Bhole Baba not named in Hathras stampede chargesheet
