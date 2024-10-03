'Nobody Gives Me Good Roles To Play'

Bollywood is not done with India and Pakistan's chilly past.

Arshad Warsi and Meher Vij came together to promote their new film Bandaa Singh Chaudhary, based on the events of 1971 War, a movie that is being produced by Arbaaz Khan.

Directed by Abhishek Saxena (of Phullu and Patiala Dreamz fame), Bandaa Singh Chaudhary will release on October 25.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com and Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com capture Arshad, Meher and Arbaaz caught candid and very comical!

Meher Viz learnt martial arts for her character, and discusses the challenges she faced.

Arshad Warsi claims he's as 'normal' as his character, Bandaa.

