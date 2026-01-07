Ready For Shah Rukh's King?

Joginder Tuteja lists 2026 theatre releases in a four-part special series.

Mahakali

Akshaye Khanna had a terrific 2025, thanks to his impactful antagonist roles in Chhaava and Dhurandhar.

Now, he will be play Shukracharya in his Telugu debut, Mahakali, a pan-India release directed by Puja Kulluru.

Bhoomi Shetty plays the titular character.

Drishyam 3

Release date: October 2

The story moves forward, as in the third part of the successful franchise, an attempt will be made, once again, to apprehend Ajay Devgn's character, who is still doing everything he can to safeguard his family after a murder was committed in the house.

Tabu returns and Jaideep Ahlawat replaces Akshaye Khanna.

Ramayana Part 1

Release date: Diwali 2026

The biggest film of 2026 is the Diwali release, Ramayana.

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Yash and Ravie Dubey star in this VFX and CGI-heavy magnum opus, directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

Ranger

Release date: December 4

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ajay Devgn/Instagram

After sequels like Dhamaal 4 and Drishyam 3, jay Devgn arrives with an original film, Ranger. The action drama is set in a forest and sees AD play a law enforcer.

Mission Mangal Director Jagan Shakti helms the project, which co-stars Sanjay Dutt and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Shakti Shalini

Release date: December 24

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aneet Padda/Instagram

The year will end with Shakti Shalini that will see Aneet Padda back on the screen after her blockbuster debut, Saiyaara.

The last release from this universe created by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films was Thamma and Stree.

Ali Abbas Zafar-Ahaan Panday's next

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ahaan Panday/Instagram

Saiyaara's leading man Ahaan Panday has a release coming up too.

Though the title of this YRF production is yet to be finalised, what's known is that Director Ali Abbas Zafar returns to the YRF fold and will present Ahaan in a rugged avatar.

The actioner will go on floors in a few days.

Welcome To The Jungle

Akshay Kumar and a huge ensemble cast will come together for a third part in the Welcome franchise, Welcome To The Jungle.

The film has been set on a monumental scale by Producer Firoz Nadiadwala and Director Ahmed Khan.

King

A substantial portion of Shah Rukh Khan's King has been shot and a teaser has been unveiled as well.

Expect King Khan to get into solid action mode in this Siddharth Anand film, which also stars his daughter Suhana Khan as well as Deepika Padukone.

Kartik Aaryan-Anurag Basu film

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Earlier planned for a Diwali 2025 release, this yet-untitled love story starring Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela is getting its finishing touches.

Anurag Basu is directing a heartwarming film, aimed at the youth.

Tiger Shroff-Milap Zaveri's next

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tiger Shroff/Instagram

Milap Zaveri is presently doing the groundwork for his next action film with Tiger.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff