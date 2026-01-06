These Ladies Are Ready To Naache Naache!

Prabhas' forthcoming film The RajaSaab is up for release, and the promos in Mumbai kicked off with a song release.

Prabhas skipped the event but his leading ladies -- Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar and Nidhhi Agerwal -- made the song Naache Naache look even more glamorous.

Zarina Wahab is enjoying the limelight too, as she plays Prabhas' mother in the film. The actor said though she has been working in the film industry for over 40 years, people were surprised to see her doing a Telugu movie.

"People ask me why I am doing Telugu films, so I said the 'family' in Hindi films have died. In the south, the family is still very much alive (in storytelling). There are so many family-oriented films. I enjoyed it a lot."

"I'm very thankful to the Telugu and Hindi industries but in family films, artists like me or anyone can fit. When I heard the outline, I said yes. After hearing Prabhas name no one can say no to the film," Zarina said.

The RajaSaab, Zarina Wahab added, was one of her biggest roles.

"Prabhas and I have a beautiful chemistry in the film. During a scene, I said a line and was waiting for his turn but he kept staring and the director was asking Prabhas to say his lines. Prabhas said, 'I was engrossed in her performance and forgot my lines.' Very few people say such things to appreciate an artist."

Boman Irani shared that when he got the call for the film, his wife Zenobia Irani learnt that Prabhas was in it.

"She said, 'Do it'. So I picked up the phone and said I will do it. We had such a great time, like a picnic," Boman says.

The actor said he had to use a body double during some action sequences even though he wanted to perform his own stunts.

"I think they were respecting my age too much. I saw a body double performing stunts for me and I thought I could do it too. What's the point in being afraid? Try it. I'm 66 now.

"None of my school friends have an opportunity to do what I'm doing. So take the opportunity. I enjoyed every single stunt. It was fun. The safety measures are so good now. Now all you will have is a memory and a few cuts. I'm very grateful I can do this at this age in my life," he said.

RajaSaab also gave Irani a chance to reteam with his Munnabhai co-star Sanjay Dutt, who plays the antagonist.

"He used to trouble me back then and he still does. He is tormenting me (in the film). I am a psychiatrist. I'm a hypnotist but Sanjay Dutt can put a hypnotist to sleep! I worked with him recently in another film too but can't talk about it. I hope in future, Munna Bhai 3 comes alive. Put pressure on Rajkumar Hirani," he said.

Malavika feels it is a fantastic time to be an actor because boundaries between all the industries have blurred.

"You do a good film in any language and if people like the film, it'll travel, get a wider audience, it'll have a wider reach. I personally love the phase I'm at in my career because I'm working with some of the biggest stars and with some of the best directors across multiple industries."

"I'm making my Telugu debut and I am doing a bunch of exciting things in Hindi as well," Malavika says.

Directed by Maruthi, The RajaSaab will release on January 9.

Photographs: Panna Bandrekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff