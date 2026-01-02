The 2026 Movie Line-Up

2026 is all set to be big, when it comes to movie releases from Bollywood as well as pan-India releases from Tamil and Telugu cinema.

Which of these will become blockbusters?

Joginder Tuteja lists the big movies coming up, in a four-part series.

The Raja Saab

Release date: January 9

One hopes audiences will warm up to The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas and Malavika Mohanan.

Directed by Maruthi, the fantasy horror comedy is about a young man, who inherits a haunted home and must confront the ghost of his powerful grandfather (played by Sanjay Dutt).

Jan Neta

Release date: January 9

Vijay enjoys a loyal audience fan following at a pan-India level, as we saw that with his release, Leo, which ended up doing a business of over Rs 30 crore (Rs 300 billion) in Hindi despite not releasing at national multiplex chains.

Jan Neta is set to have a broader release and its promotion is on point.

Expect Vijay to fire all cylinders with his Pongal release, which also stars Bobby Deol.

Border 2

Release date: January 22

Sunny Deol returns to the big screen after his massive blockbuster Gadar 2 as well as Jaat.

Border 2 follows the success of J P Dutta's 1997 film Border.

Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty are in the cast of this war film.

O' Romeo

Release date: February 13

Shahid Kapoor reunites with Vishal Bhardwaj after Kaminey and Haider in O'Romeo.

The new film is a love story, set in the underworld, and seems a perfect fit for a Valentine's Day release. Tripti Dimri co-stars.

Mardaani 3

Release date: February 26

Rani Mukerji returns with the third instalment of her cop franchise, Mardaani.

This time, expect the drama and violence to be even more gruesome.

Abhiraj Minawala directs this film. He had directed the Aayush Sharma film, Love Yatri earlier, and is a long-time associate with YRF, having worked on Sultan and Tiger 3.

Dhurandhar Part 2

Release date: March 19

After Dhurandhar's huge success, Dhurandhar 2 is already the most-awaited film of 2026.

Aditya Dhar's spy drama, led by Ranveer Singh, will take the adventure forward.

Toxic

Release date: March 19

The March 19 weekend is going to be huge, as Yash's much-awaited film, Toxic picks this date for release too.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the gangster film also stars Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi and Nayanthara.

Dacoit: A Love Story

Release date: March 19

For Adivi Sesh, Dacoit: A Love Story is a dream project, on which he's been working for a couple of years.

Mrunal Thakur is his leading lady, while Anurag Kashyap stars as the antagonist.

The release of this pan-India Telugu film will mean a three-way clash with Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic.

Peddi

Release date: March 26

Little over a year after Game Changer, Ram Charan returns with Peddi.

The leading man is seen as a ruffian and there is seemingly a cricket angle to it as well.

Janhvi Kapoor returns to Telugu cinema after Devara: Part 1 and this one looks at a pan-India release too.

The song Chikiri Chikiri is already a chartbuster, thanks to Ram Charan's cool dance steps.

The Paradise

Release date: March 26

Nani is all set to release his action drama about a marginalised tribe fighting discrimination.

Raghav Juyal plays the antagonist.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff