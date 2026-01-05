2026: Movies Coming Up For Release

Many movies are coming up for release in 2026.

Joginder Tuteja looks at the possible blockbusters, in this four-part series.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Release date: March

Pawan Kalyan injects his swag into his new release, Ustaad Bhagat Singh which is expected to be a money-spinner.

He plays an IPS officer, who is forced into hiding after his family is murdered. High octane action with plenty of emotion.

Bhooth Bangla

Release date: April 2

Akshay Kumar usually releases a film every three-four months, so it's rather uncharacteristic for his film to arrive six months after his last release, Jolly LLB 3.

Bhooth Bangla reunites him with his Hera Pheri director Priyadarshan. Expectations are high for this horror comedy.

Awarapan 2

Release date: April 2

Emraan Hashmi had died in Awarapan so it would be interesting to see how he returns in the sequel.

The film wasn't a hit when it released in 2007, but has attained a cult status in recent times.

Disha Patani co-stars; Shabana Azmi plays the antagonist.

Battle Of Galwan

Release date: April 17

More than a year after Sikandar, Salman Khan returns with Apoorva Lakhia's Battle Of Galwan based on the June 15-16, 2020 battle between Indian and Chinese soldiersin Ladakh.

Raja Shivaji

Release date: May 1

Riteish Deshmukh directs as well as stars in Raja Shivaji, where he plays Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The magnum opus has Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist. Riteish's wife Genelia Deshmukh puts in an appearance too.

G2

Release date: May 1

Adivi Sesh has two biggies lined up for release in 2026. Besides Dacoit: A Love Story, there's also G2.

The first instalment of the spy franchise, Goodachari (2018), was a success. The sequel has taken time to be put together, but should be worth the wait.

Vann: Force of the Forest

Release date: May 15

Sidharth Malhotra gets into a supernatural/horror zone with Vann: Force of the Forest.

The film is co-directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra (of Panchayat fame), and Arunabh Kumar (co-founder, TVF), and co-stars Tamannaah Bhatia.

Dhamaal 4

Release date: May

Dhamaal was supposed to arrive in March. But since Dhurandhar 2 will dominate the month, the team took a good call to move ahead by a couple of months.

The quartet of Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffrey return in this Indra Kumar venture.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Release date: June 5

After Judwaa 2, Varun Dhawan reunites with his father David Dhawan in the romcom co-starring Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur.

Baap

Release date: To Be Decided

Baap went on floors a long time ago, and one keenly awaits the coming together of Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff and Mithun Chakraborty.

