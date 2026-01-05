HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » 2026: Movies Coming Up For Release

2026: Movies Coming Up For Release

By JOGINDER TUTEJA
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 05, 2026 08:36 IST

x

Many movies are coming up for release in 2026.

Joginder Tuteja looks at the possible blockbusters, in this four-part series.

 

Ustaad Bhagat Singh
Release date: March

Pawan Kalyan injects his swag into his new release, Ustaad Bhagat Singh which is expected to be a money-spinner.

He plays an IPS officer, who is forced into hiding after his family is murdered. High octane action with plenty of emotion.

 

Bhooth Bangla
Release date: April 2

Akshay Kumar usually releases a film every three-four months, so it's rather uncharacteristic for his film to arrive six months after his last release, Jolly LLB 3.

Bhooth Bangla reunites him with his Hera Pheri director Priyadarshan. Expectations are high for this horror comedy.

 

Awarapan 2
Release date: April 2

Emraan Hashmi had died in Awarapan so it would be interesting to see how he returns in the sequel.

The film wasn't a hit when it released in 2007, but has attained a cult status in recent times.

Disha Patani co-stars; Shabana Azmi plays the antagonist.

 

Battle Of Galwan
Release date: April 17

More than a year after Sikandar, Salman Khan returns with Apoorva Lakhia's Battle Of Galwan based on the June 15-16, 2020 battle between Indian and Chinese soldiersin Ladakh.

 

Raja Shivaji
Release date: May 1

Riteish Deshmukh directs as well as stars in Raja Shivaji, where he plays Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The magnum opus has Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist. Riteish's wife Genelia Deshmukh puts in an appearance too.

 

G2
Release date: May 1

Adivi Sesh has two biggies lined up for release in 2026. Besides Dacoit: A Love Story, there's also G2.

The first instalment of the spy franchise, Goodachari (2018), was a success. The sequel has taken time to be put together, but should be worth the wait.

 

Vann: Force of the Forest
Release date: May 15

Sidharth Malhotra gets into a supernatural/horror zone with Vann: Force of the Forest.

The film is co-directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra (of Panchayat fame), and Arunabh Kumar (co-founder, TVF), and co-stars Tamannaah Bhatia.

 

Dhamaal 4
Release date: May

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ajay Devgn/Instagram

Dhamaal was supposed to arrive in March. But since Dhurandhar 2 will dominate the month, the team took a good call to move ahead by a couple of months.

The quartet of Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffrey return in this Indra Kumar venture.

 

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai
Release date: June 5

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tips Films/Instagram

After Judwaa 2, Varun Dhawan reunites with his father David Dhawan in the romcom co-starring Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur.

 

Baap
Release date: To Be Decided

Baap went on floors a long time ago, and one keenly awaits the coming together of Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff and Mithun Chakraborty.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

JOGINDER TUTEJA
Share:

RELATED STORIES

The 2026 Movie Line-Up
The 2026 Movie Line-Up
2025's Top 10 Bollywood Flops
2025's Top 10 Bollywood Flops
2025's Top 10 Bollywood Hits
2025's Top 10 Bollywood Hits
10 Ways To Self-Care For 2026
10 Ways To Self-Care For 2026
The 10 Best Indian Films Of 2025
The 10 Best Indian Films Of 2025

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Top Nutritious Foods

webstory image 2

New Year: First and Last Countries to Welcome 2026

webstory image 3

10 Thrilling Recipes For Your New Year Party

VIDEOS

If Trump can, Modi should too: Owaisi wants Maduro-like capture of Masood Azhar4:39

If Trump can, Modi should too: Owaisi wants Maduro-like...

Caracas Devastated After US Attack, Locals Share Tragedy6:38

Caracas Devastated After US Attack, Locals Share Tragedy

Fresh Snow Transforms Sonamarg Into Winter Wonderland2:17

Fresh Snow Transforms Sonamarg Into Winter Wonderland

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO