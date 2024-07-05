News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Ready For Action This Weekend?

Ready For Action This Weekend?

By SUKANYA VERMA
July 05, 2024 13:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

From wannabe astronauts to visually disabled heroes, be sure to make some time for all the OTT action Sukanya Verma recommends this week.

Space Cadet
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English

What if Legally Blonde’s Elle Woods had headed to NASA instead of Harvard?

If ever there was an answer to that, Space Cadet attempts to find out when a Florida social butterfly decides to make her astronaut dreams come true.

Srikanth
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi

The Rajkummar Rao led biopic is inspired by Srikanth Bolla’s life, a visually challenged industrialist and how he overcomes a series of challenges to become a success story.

Mirzapur Season 3
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi

Brace yourself for more deceit and drama in season 3 of the dark, dirty underbelly of Mirzapur.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English

It’s nostalgia time, folks. Eddie Murphy’s iconic '80s character Axel Foley resumes his duties as Beverly Hills Cop to protect his estranged daughter turned criminal defence attorney from death threats.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video
Language: English

For those curious about Furiosa’s origins story from events set a couple of decades before she demonstrated her one-armed daredevilry in Mad Max: Fury Road, look no further.

This Closeness
Where to watch? Mubi
Language: English

Kit Zauhar’s amusing indie examines the patterns of a contemporary relationship through the experiences of a couple out on a trip checking into a homestay and the shift of dynamics it brings about.

Garudan
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

National Award winner Vetrimaaran is at the helm of Garudan’s plot revolving around a pair of old friends and the loyalty of a common friend as they find themselves sucked in a violent vortex of betrayal and anger.

The Imaginary
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Japanese (with subtitles)

Based on A F Harrold's children's novel of the same name, the Japanese anime fantasy about a girl’s imaginary friend embarking on a solo adventure in the land of forgotten imagined friends.

Red Swan
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: Korean (with subtitles)

A world-class golfer with humble beginnings marries a wealthy heir. Except life is not all bed of roses as she soon finds out while dealing with the growing attraction between her and a handsome bodyguard.

Loop 11:47
Where to watch? ZEE5
Language: Hindi

Stuck in a time loop at a mysterious lake, three friends must find their way out in the shenanigans and solutions of Loop 11:48.

Concrete Utopia
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Korean (with subtitles)

A survival thriller set in a postapocalyptic scenario wherein the devastating effects of a massive earthquake leave the people of Seoul flocking at its last standing building for refuge.

Primetime With The Murthys
Where to watch? Jio Cinema
Language: English, Hindi, Tamil

Six breezy episodes addressing all kinds of issues faced by the youth form the focus of a family’s life and living.

 

Land of Tanabata
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: Japanese (with subtitles)

A college student must exercise his strange superpower to create holes anywhere amidst a worldwide crisis in the live-action adaptation of Japanese manga, Tanabata no Kuni.

Haraa
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Yesteryear ‘silver jubilee star’ Mohan comeback stars him as a revenge-thirsty father endeavouring to punish the culprits behind his college-going daughter’s suicide in Haraa.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Meet The Rs 100 Crore Girl
Meet The Rs 100 Crore Girl
Bollywood Quiz: Know These Scenes?
Bollywood Quiz: Know These Scenes?
Kalki Breaks RRR's Record
Kalki Breaks RRR's Record
Monsoon Recipes: Kanda Bhaji, Potato Tart
Monsoon Recipes: Kanda Bhaji, Potato Tart
All About The Kalki Sequel
All About The Kalki Sequel
Why Did Naidu Meet Modi?
Why Did Naidu Meet Modi?
How To Deal With Bad Breath?
How To Deal With Bad Breath?

More like this

'I Wanted To Make A Happy Film'

'I Wanted To Make A Happy Film'

2024's Biggest Hindi HITS So Far

2024's Biggest Hindi HITS So Far

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances