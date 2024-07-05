Ready For Action This Weekend?

From wannabe astronauts to visually disabled heroes, be sure to make some time for all the OTT action Sukanya Verma recommends this week.

Space Cadet

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

What if Legally Blonde’s Elle Woods had headed to NASA instead of Harvard?

If ever there was an answer to that, Space Cadet attempts to find out when a Florida social butterfly decides to make her astronaut dreams come true.

Srikanth

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

The Rajkummar Rao led biopic is inspired by Srikanth Bolla’s life, a visually challenged industrialist and how he overcomes a series of challenges to become a success story.

Mirzapur Season 3

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Brace yourself for more deceit and drama in season 3 of the dark, dirty underbelly of Mirzapur.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

It’s nostalgia time, folks. Eddie Murphy’s iconic '80s character Axel Foley resumes his duties as Beverly Hills Cop to protect his estranged daughter turned criminal defence attorney from death threats.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

For those curious about Furiosa’s origins story from events set a couple of decades before she demonstrated her one-armed daredevilry in Mad Max: Fury Road, look no further.

This Closeness

Where to watch? Mubi

Language: English

Kit Zauhar’s amusing indie examines the patterns of a contemporary relationship through the experiences of a couple out on a trip checking into a homestay and the shift of dynamics it brings about.

Garudan

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

National Award winner Vetrimaaran is at the helm of Garudan’s plot revolving around a pair of old friends and the loyalty of a common friend as they find themselves sucked in a violent vortex of betrayal and anger.

The Imaginary

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Japanese (with subtitles)

Based on A F Harrold's children's novel of the same name, the Japanese anime fantasy about a girl’s imaginary friend embarking on a solo adventure in the land of forgotten imagined friends.

Red Swan

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

A world-class golfer with humble beginnings marries a wealthy heir. Except life is not all bed of roses as she soon finds out while dealing with the growing attraction between her and a handsome bodyguard.

Loop 11:47

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Stuck in a time loop at a mysterious lake, three friends must find their way out in the shenanigans and solutions of Loop 11:48.

Concrete Utopia

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

A survival thriller set in a postapocalyptic scenario wherein the devastating effects of a massive earthquake leave the people of Seoul flocking at its last standing building for refuge.

Primetime With The Murthys

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: English, Hindi, Tamil

Six breezy episodes addressing all kinds of issues faced by the youth form the focus of a family’s life and living.

Land of Tanabata

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Japanese (with subtitles)

A college student must exercise his strange superpower to create holes anywhere amidst a worldwide crisis in the live-action adaptation of Japanese manga, Tanabata no Kuni.

Haraa

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Yesteryear ‘silver jubilee star’ Mohan comeback stars him as a revenge-thirsty father endeavouring to punish the culprits behind his college-going daughter’s suicide in Haraa.