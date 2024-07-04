Bollywood Quiz: Know These Scenes?

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Bring out those fastest fingers first for a fresh round of our fun and filmi quiz.

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

A. Gupt B. Barsaat C. Kareeb A. Gupt A. Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl B. Band Baaja Baaraat C. Badmaash Company A. Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl A. 100 Days B. Khiladi C. Baazigar C. Baazigar A. Happy Ending B. Waiting C. Ek Thi Daayan B. Waiting A. Vishwatma B. Lootere C. Aankhen A. Vishwatma A. Housefull 2 B. Desi Boyz C. Force B. Desi Boyz A. Joru Ka Ghulam B. Kunwara C. Hadh Kar Di Aapne C. Hadh Kar Di Aapne A. '83 B. Raazi C. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag C. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag A. Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge B. Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye C. Janam Samjha Karo A. Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge A. Thanedaar B. Yodha C. Sadak B. Yodha

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com