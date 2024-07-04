News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Bollywood Quiz: Know These Scenes?

Bollywood Quiz: Know These Scenes?

By SUKANYA VERMA
July 04, 2024 10:00 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Bring out those fastest fingers first for a fresh round of our fun and filmi quiz.

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Gupt
B. Barsaat
C. Kareeb
 
 
A. Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl
B. Band Baaja Baaraat
C. Badmaash Company
 
 
A. 100 Days
B. Khiladi
C. Baazigar
 
 
A. Happy Ending
B. Waiting
C. Ek Thi Daayan
 
 
A. Vishwatma
B. Lootere
C. Aankhen
 
 
A. Housefull 2
B. Desi Boyz
C. Force
 
 
A. Joru Ka Ghulam
B. Kunwara
C. Hadh Kar Di Aapne
 
 
A. '83
B. Raazi
C. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
 
 
A. Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge
B. Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye
C. Janam Samjha Karo
 
 
A. Thanedaar
B. Yodha
C. Sadak
 
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
The Problem With Ullozhukku

The Problem With Ullozhukku

'You Can't Understand Human Beings...'

'You Can't Understand Human Beings...'

