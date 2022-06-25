Is this Bollywood's 'COOLEST' Movie?

A shooting schedule of Zoya Akhtar's Archies -- the film is likely to get a Hindi title soon -- in Ooty has been wrapped up, and the film, according to one of its actors, has turned out to be the "coolest Bollywood film" in decades.

"The only film comparable with Archies would be Farhan Akhtar's Dil Chahta Hai. It is no coincidence that Zoya and Farhan are siblings. They think alike when it comes to making cinema about the young," one of the actors in the film tells Subhash K Jha, adding that Zoya allowed the cast a lot of freedom.

"Every actor was allowed to have his or her say. There was a very democratic atmosphere. Everyone contributed to the scenes. There was no hard and fast rule about what should be said in a scene, and how," says the actor.

"These are very young actors and they have strong ideas on what sounds right. If one of them was not comfortable with the words he or she was given to speak, the words were changed," adds thr actor.

Apparently, Zoya's Archies is not a faithful adaptation of the original Archies comics.

"Zoya has taken just the core characters and put them in an environment that audiences the world over would connect with," informs the actor.

Netflix hopes to achieve a global blockbuster with Archies. It is rumoured to be the most expensive film to be produced in India by Netflix.

Set in the 1960s, this drama features Agastya Nanda, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina.