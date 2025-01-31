Preity Zinta's Top 10 Films

Bubbly is to Preity Zinta what an Angry Young Man is to Amitabh Bachchan. No matter how old they grow, the terms are inextricably attached to their personality. As much Preity would like to be relieved of everyone's ebullient expectations of her, truth is few have fizzed up the silver screen like she has.

Remember when the dimpled star was the face for Perk chocolates? You can't fake such pep.

Every time zingy Zinta surfaced on screen, even the dullest of scenarios took the shape of sunshine.

Fresh, free-spirited and full of beans, the Preity Zinta era marked a welcome change from the preening, politically-correct types. From taking on the underworld to calling out abusive boyfriends, she showed she's as strong as she is sweet.

Director Mani Ratnam tapped this quality early on in his 1998 drama, Dil Se.., where her brief role as Shah Rukh Khan's charming fiancée launched her in the world of movies.

Subsequently, Preity's oeuvre of smart, sensitive, stylish urban girls did make a conscious effort to branch out in serious territory but mostly, Bollywood appeared unequipped to find a good fit for her capabilities.

A decade after her debut, the actress found her calling as the co-owner and cheerleader of Punjab Kings (erstwhile Kings XI Punjab) cricket franchise at the Indian Premier League.

Married to American Gene Goodenough and mom of twins Jai and Gia, PZ shuttles between India and abroad to live life on her terms, which includes filming Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore 1947 co-starring Sunny Deol after a seven-year hiatus.

On her 50th birthday on January 31, Sukanya Verma celebrates the milestone with a list of her 10 best performances.

Dil Se.. (1998)

A daisy fresh Preity Zinta's giggle and gyaan on all things 'honka bonka bonks' may have left SRK feeling sheepish but the audience couldn't have enough of her sunny spontaneity in an otherwise intense movie.

The Rediff Review

Sangharsh (1999)

As a traumatised cop juggling between the demons of her past and tracking down a child killing psychopath with the help of a charismatic convict, Preity lends her portrayal a vulnerability that makes her insecurity and inaptitude as human as her tenacity.

The Rediff Review

Kya Kehna! (2000)

PZ addresses teen pregnancy in Kya Kehna's conventionally packaged bold premise (back in 2000 anyway) in a manner so heartfelt, you almost overlook its excessive melodrama and feeble feminism.

The Rediff Review

Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

More than two decades later, the We-LOVE-Shalini club is going strong as ever. Soft, serene, genuine, lovely, romantic -- PZ is flawless in her portrayal of a young woman every guy dreams of falling in love with, every girl wants to be friends with and every parent would feel proud of.

The Rediff Review

Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

The level of relatability Preity brought to her characters, their everyday emotions no matter how desi or NRI, nerdy or glamorous, made a lot of young women of the early 2000s feel represented in simple, significant ways. It's what makes Naina Catherine Kapur's story of love and friendship so enjoyable as well as moving in Kal Ho Naa Ho.

The Rediff Review

Salaam Namaste (2005)

PZ turns on the heat and heart like only she can in chronicling the challenges of modern love, live-in relationships and unplanned motherhood when her fiercely independent young woman falls for Saif Ali Khan's immature but lovable lad in Melbourne city.

The Rediff Review

Armaan (2003)

One of the most endearing figures of Bollywood, Preity is equally impactful making life hell for Anil Kapoor as the rich, rash, spoiled significant other suspecting him of carrying on with his ex behind her back. Although the movie flopped and garnered more notice for its bad hairdos, the actress comes out on top.

The Rediff Review

Veer Zaara (2004)

Preity shatters her chic, city girl imagery to play a demure dream straight out of Yash Chopra's romantic vision in his old-fashioned across-the-border love story of star crossed lovers. A picture of passion and exquisite Pakistani fashion, as Zaara she exudes grace and restraint in equal measure.

The Rediff Review

Lakshya (2004)

The sheer warmth Preity brings to her role -- be it as the patient girlfriend of a wealthy slacker in college or focused war reporter filing news from dangerous locations feeling a rush of emotions when she bumps into his responsible avatar on the field, it's so uncomplicated, you take it for granted.

The Rediff Review

Videsh/Heaven on Earth (2009)

Deepa Mehta's mix of domestic violence and mythological mysticism struggles to make its point but Preity is haunting in her transformation as a new bride traveling from Punjab to Toronto only to find herself at the receiving end of an abusive spouse.

The Rediff Review

Duly noted are her turns in movies that capture PZ power at its sparkling or subdued best.

Be it a martyr's widow in Heroes, a NRI fashion editor trying to run the home as well as salvage her marriage to a bitter man in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, a poor little rich girl discovering aliens and friendships in Koi... Mil Gaya, an actress bogged down by a toxic relationship in The Last Lear, a sex worker agreeing to become a surrogate for a childless couple in Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, there are quite a few feathers in her cap.

