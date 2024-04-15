Pretty Preity In Sparkling Form!

Photographs: BCCI

Bollywood star and Punjab Kings Co-Owner Preity Zinta refuses to be cowed down by PBKS's string of IPL 2024 losses.

Preity's presence at the Mullanpur stadium in Mohali gives her team a boost knowing she is there rooting for them in the stands. And, of course, she adds plenty of glamour at the event.

Dressed in a stunning Patiala white suit with a vibrant yellow phulkari dupatta for PBKS's game against the Rajasthan Royals on Saturday, April 13, 2024, Preity embodied the spirit of a Punjabi kudi. Her infectious energy evident throughout the thrilling match.

IMAGE: Mr and Mrs Gene Goodenough.