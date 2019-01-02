PICS: Kendall Jenner's snowy adventures in a bikini

Last updated on: January 02, 2019 16:25 IST

The supermodel was in Aspen on New Year's eve.

Kendall Jenner decided to surprise fans in the New Year with some stunning pics of her playing in the snow in a bikini.

The supermodel flaunted her perfect bikini body in a pink two-piece as she posed for pics.

'It's cold,' Kendall wrote as she posted the pic on Instagram.

Joining her in the snowy adventures was Kourtney Kardashian, who rocked a metallic green bikini with a matching bomber jacket.

The Kardashians and the Jenners celebrated their New Year eve at Aspen. Scroll down to take a look at the pics.

Dressed in a sexy two-piece, fans can't get over the fact that Kendall decided to pose in the snow in a bikini. Photographs: Courtesy Kendall Jenner/Instagram

She added an extra oomph to her look with those shades and fancy boots.



Kourtney joined Kendall in the fun. Photographs: Courtesy Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Dressed in a bomber jacket, the Kardashian sibling mimicked Kendall in the snow.

