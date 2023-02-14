OTT Picks For All Kinds Of Romantics

The Day of Love is here.

Don't want to spend half your day in traffic driving to a restaurant?

Don't have money to blow on gifts?

Make your Valentine's Day fun and fabulous with Sukanya Verma's OTT suggestions.

For the fairy tale romantic

What to watch? The Princess Bride

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

If your idea of romance begins with Once upon a time, Rob Reiner's enchanting adaptation of William Goldman's book about pirates, wizards, giants and royals is a fantasy like no other.

For the die-hard romantic

What to watch? Pretty Woman

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

Richard Gere and Julia Roberts create their own storybook love in Garry Marshall's beloved romantic comedy about a businessman and prostitute falling in love and finding a happy ending against all odds.

For the road trip romantic

What to watch? Before Sunrise

Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

In the first of Richard Linklater's Before trilogy, magical connections happen when an American backpacker gets chatting with a French student on a train to Vienna.

It's a vacation they'll never forget and the viewer can only dream of for the rest of their lives.

For the footloose and fancy-free romantic

What to watch? Premam

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Never give up on love like Premam's Nivin Pauly. His coming-of-age over the course of three relationships help him find his romantic bearings in the end.

For the queer romantic

What to watch? Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: French (with subtitles)

Set in 18th century France, Celine Sciamma's visually sensual and emotionally profound period drama chronicles the heart-breaking passions between two women -- an artist and her subject.

For the couple that binge watches together stays romantic together

What to watch? Little Things

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English, Hindi

An urban couple go through highs and lows of everyday romance and relationship while holding on to their individuality and values in the easy breezy show spanning four seasons.

For the young adult romantic

What to watch? Dash & Lily

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Sparks fly after an eager to experience love teenager and cynical Christmas hater bond over a fun version of hide-and-seek in NYC.

For the nerdy romantic

What to watch? Scott Pilgrim vs The World

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

A bassist of a dud music band must trounce a delivery girl's seven evil exes in a martial arts battle to win her love in this adaptation of Brian Lee O'Malley's graphic novel.

For the puppy love romantic

What to watch? Ponyo

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Japanese (with subtitles)

Hayao Miyazaki re-imagines The Little Mermaid for wide-eyed kids and animation buffs in his endearing gem about a little boy and a goldfish-turned-girl's steadfast affection.

For the old school romantic

What to watch? Mughal-E-Azam

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Brimming in beauty, music, history, drama, opulence, romance and rebellion, K Asif's epic love story between a prince and a courtesan never gets old.

For the adventurous romantic

What to watch? The Mask of Zorro

Where to watch? Rent on ZEE5

Language: English

Antonio Banderas and Catherine Zeta-Jones duel over their flirty and fabulous chemistry in this swashbuckling romance between a masked swordsman and a nobleman's daughter.

For the sexy romantic

What to watch? Dirty Dancing

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

In this summer romance starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey, a privileged teenager has the time of her life learning dance and developing feelings for her hunky instructor.

For the Bollywood brand romantic

What to watch? Band Baaja Baarat

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma's disarming chemistry as Delhi wedding planners unable to resist mixing business with pleasure leads to Bollywood style heartache and happy ending.

For the K-drama romantic

What to watch? Business Proposal

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Korean romances are masters of gorgeous rom-coms starring gorgeous leads. In the course of Business Proposal's 12 adorable episodes, a young woman masquerading as her affluent bestie on a blind date learns the guy is none other than her boss ensuing in that crazy little thing called love.

For the anti-romance romantic

What to watch? Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet play a couple that erases each other's memory in Charlie Kaufmann's modern masterpiece -- the perfect movie about imperfect love.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com