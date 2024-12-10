Just How Did The Class Of 2024 Fare?

It was a testing ground for the new actors who stepped into the limelight this year.

Some emerging faces, some who had never acted before, this new crop of actors made the industry sit up and take notice of their impressive potential.

It was a hit and miss for some but each one of them revelled in the opportunity to showcase their talent.

Mayur Sanap takes a look at the new actors who made a splash in 2024.

Dhvani Bhanushali, Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam

Known for her playback singing and independent pop music, Dhvani transitioned into acting with the rom-com Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam, co-starring Aashim Gulati.

She played a spirited, modern girl in the youthful romance that failed to find its audience.

Dhvani's ability to keep branching out her creativity is sure to impress her fans.

Anjini Dhawan, Binny And Family

Ajnini is not new to show business: She is Varun Dhawan's niece and Andhadhun actor Anil Dhawan's granddaughter.

She tasted the limelight this year with her Bollywood debut Binny And Family, where she played a young, vivacious girl. The slice-of-life drama also featured veterans Pankaj Kapur and Himani Shivpuri.

Pashmina Roshan, Ishq Vishk Rebound

Another new actor from a star family was Pashmina, Hrithik Roshan's cousin and Composer Rajesh Roshan's daughter.

Naturally, there was a great deal of curiosity and excitement about Pashmina's debut film Ishq Vishk Rebound.

She was later seen in Ayushmann Khurrana's music video, Jachdi.

Lakshya, Kill

Transitioning from television, Lakshya was poised to make his big screen debut as a romantic hero in Dostana 2. Eventually, he was introduced as an action hero with Kill.

Kill turned out to be a smashing launch for the actor, whose savage mode impressed audiences and critics alike.

Lakshya got the recognition on the international turf as well when Kill made a splash at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Abhay Verma, Munjya

Abhay appeared in numerous commercials before his OTT stint began with projects like Safed, Little Things, Marzi and The Family Man 2.

But his big screen debut with Munjya catapulted his name into the limelight and there's no looking back for the budding star. There are already rumours of him bagging Sujoy Ghosh's next opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan.

Janki Bodiwala, Shaitaan

Janki is a well-known face in Gujarati cinema but the Hindi audience took notice of her talent in the supernatural thriller Shaitaan. The actor reprised her role from the Gujarati original Vash, where she played a girl ensnared by black magic.

The Ajay Devgn-R Madhavan-starrer was a box office winner and so was Janki.

Shaheer Sheikh, Do Patti

Shaheer gained attention for his negative role in Kajol-Kriti Sanon's suspense thriller Do Patti, which marked his transition from television to cinema.

The actor left a mark in the role of an abusive husband, which was in stark contrast to his sweet guy image.

Rishabh Sawhney, Fighter

Coming from a modelling background, acting was a natural progression for Rishabh who burst onto the big screen as the chilling villain in the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter.

The debutant was praised for his chiselled physique and flair in action scenes.

Nitanshi Goel, Laapataa Ladies

Nitanshi made her screen debut at age five in Vicky Donor, followed by another cameo in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. She went on to star in television shows as a child artist.

At 16, her breakthrough came with Kiran Rao's universally loved Laapataa Ladies, in which she played Phool Kumari.

Nitanshi became an overnight sensation and has a whopping 10.9 million Instagram followers.

Pratibha Ranta, Laapataa Ladies, Heeramandi



The other lady in Laapataa Ladies, Pratibha Ranta owned the screen with her impressive performance as a spirited young bride named Jaya.

She also made an impact in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix show Heeramandi: The Diamond Baazaar.

Jibraan Khan, Ishq Vishk Rebound

We still fondly remember Jibraan as Shah Rukh Khan's endearing son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, but the actor is all grown up and with Ishq Vishk Rebound, he proved he's all set to take over as a Bollywood leading man.

While the film failed to create a stir at the box office, Jibraan's chocolate boy charm heaped up a solid female fan following.

Junaid Khan, Maharaj

For a superstar son's debut, Junaid's launch was decidedly low-key with YRF's period drama Maharaj. But whoever has seen the film will vouch for the actor's earnestness on screen.

Junaid has already signed his next film that pairs him with Khushi Kapoor. Second time's a charm? We will see.

Rohman Shawl, Amaran

IMAGE: Rohman with Director Rajkumar Periasamy on the sets of Amaran. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohman Shawl/Instagram

Leaving behind the image of Sushmita Sen's beau, Rohman Shawl made quite a stir as he played a dreaded terrorist in Sivakarthikeyan's pan-India hit Amaran.

Rohman's villainous performance impressed audiences as the film met with critical and commercial acclaim.

The model-actor said he was considered for several other projects in the past. It seems like he was destined to land this one.

Pragya Jaiswal, Khel Khel Mein

Pragya is not new to the camera as she has done dozen films in the Southern film industry. Her introduction to the Hindi audience happened with the multi-starrer comedy Khel Khel Mein, which put her on the map.

Ahilya Bamroo, I Want To Talk

Ahilya made her acting debut as Abhishek Bachchan's teenage daughter in Director Shoojit Sircar's family drama I Want to Talk.

The film got fantastic reviews, and the 25-year-old debutante was praised for her sparkling screen presence and natural acting chops.

Keerthy Suresh, Baby John

There had been rumours of Keerthy joining the Bollywood bandwagon with the Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan. That didn't happen, and her Hindi fans had to wait a little longer.

The South Indian star, who won the National Award for Best Actress in 2018 for Mahanati, is geared up for her Bollywood debut with the masala entertainer Baby John, opposite Varun Dhawan.

Keep an eye out for this film that ends 2024.