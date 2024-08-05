News
Kajol@50: 50 Priceless Expressions!

Kajol@50: 50 Priceless Expressions!

By SUKANYA VERMA
August 05, 2024 11:57 IST
One of our favourite things about Kajol is the passion she brings on screen. The minute she appears, it's like an explosion of emotions.

There's no bidding for favourable camera angles or flattering imagery.

She can be super gregarious or spectacularly graceful but what you see is what you get.

Kajol's come-as-you-are fervour is part of her famously blunt take-it-or-leave-it appeal.

As is her goofy humour, which the self-confessed Sridevi fan cheerfully recognises in the mobility and magnitude of her facial mischief.

Only recently, Kajol, all of 50 on August 5, flaunted her emoji potential on social media to hilarious effect.

What better than celebrating the zestful star's 50th birthday with a fun gallery of her 50 distinctly moody, magical and madcap expressions from a career spanning over three decades?

Sukanya Verma gives some tongue-in-cheek interpretations of the same.

 

The Jim Carrey-Stree crossover face

 

The Aata Maajhi Satakli face

 

When you realise your toothpaste doesn't have any namak face

 

When your toothpaste has namak face

 

Zubaan sambhal ke baat kar face

 

Taking pouting lessons from KJo face

 

Issssshhhh face

 

Inner peace... inner peace... dinner please face

 

Tujhko mirchi lagi toh main kya karoon face

 

JOEY DOESN'T SHARE FOOD face

 

JOEY DOESN'T SHARE FOOD PG-VERSION face

 

Mujhse Dosti Karoge? Muahahaha face

 

Cutie Pie Eye Hai face

 

Kutte, kaminey main tujhe nahi chodungi face

 

Badass Boss Lady face

 

Puppy face

 

Smitten Kitten for SRKIAN face

 

Kya? Kya? KYA? Balaji Telefilms Cut face

 

Bhagwan ke liye, you know the rest... face

 

Flood of emotions face

 

On learning you're not invited to Koffee With Karan's latest season face

 

Hello. Hi. Jai Mata Di. face

 

Folks waiting to catch a glimpse of SRK outside Mannat face

 

Gupt Gupt face

 

Monday morning face

 

When you cannot decide between headache and toothache face

 

Bhai, tum sign karoge yan nahi face

 

Drunk Bae face

 

Threatening with revenge and reincarnation face

 

Kajol is the killer face

 

What is mobile number face?

 

Come hither face

 

Bachao Bachao Bachao face

 

Pop Eye Face

 

Let the waterworks begin face

 

OMG, straight from Chandni Chowk face

 

Her Majesty via Film City face

 

Response to an invite for Bigg Boss face

 

Hot Girl wins over Tom Boy again face

 

Yeh Dukh Kaahe Khatam Nahi Hota Be

 

Crocodile in chiffon sari face

 

When you realise shit just got real face

 

When you pick a side across the Barbenheimer phenomenon face

 

Hmmm, can't decide between chai or coffee face

 

Resistance is futile face

 

The Devil wears Prada face

 

Palat Queen since 1995 face

 

You are invited to *yet* another grand Ambani event face

 

The evergreen Dulhania Bollywood dotes on forever face

 

Basanti in kutton ke samne mat nachna face

SUKANYA VERMA
