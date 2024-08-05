Kajol@50: 50 Priceless Expressions!

One of our favourite things about Kajol is the passion she brings on screen. The minute she appears, it's like an explosion of emotions.
There's no bidding for favourable camera angles or flattering imagery.
She can be super gregarious or spectacularly graceful but what you see is what you get.
Kajol's come-as-you-are fervour is part of her famously blunt take-it-or-leave-it appeal.
As is her goofy humour, which the self-confessed Sridevi fan cheerfully recognises in the mobility and magnitude of her facial mischief.
Only recently, Kajol, all of 50 on August 5, flaunted her emoji potential on social media to hilarious effect.
What better than celebrating the zestful star's 50th birthday with a fun gallery of her 50 distinctly moody, magical and madcap expressions from a career spanning over three decades?
Sukanya Verma gives some tongue-in-cheek interpretations of the same.
The Jim Carrey-Stree crossover face
The Aata Maajhi Satakli face
When you realise your toothpaste doesn't have any namak face
When your toothpaste has namak face
Zubaan sambhal ke baat kar face
Taking pouting lessons from KJo face
Issssshhhh face
Inner peace... inner peace... dinner please face
Tujhko mirchi lagi toh main kya karoon face
JOEY DOESN'T SHARE FOOD face
JOEY DOESN'T SHARE FOOD PG-VERSION face
Mujhse Dosti Karoge? Muahahaha face
Cutie Pie Eye Hai face
Kutte, kaminey main tujhe nahi chodungi face
Badass Boss Lady face
Puppy face
Smitten Kitten for SRKIAN face
Kya? Kya? KYA? Balaji Telefilms Cut face
Bhagwan ke liye, you know the rest... face
Flood of emotions face
On learning you're not invited to Koffee With Karan's latest season face
Hello. Hi. Jai Mata Di. face
Folks waiting to catch a glimpse of SRK outside Mannat face
Gupt Gupt face
Monday morning face
When you cannot decide between headache and toothache face
Bhai, tum sign karoge yan nahi face
Drunk Bae face
Threatening with revenge and reincarnation face
Kajol is the killer face
What is mobile number face?
Come hither face
Bachao Bachao Bachao face
Pop Eye Face
Let the waterworks begin face
OMG, straight from Chandni Chowk face
Her Majesty via Film City face
Response to an invite for Bigg Boss face
Hot Girl wins over Tom Boy again face
Yeh Dukh Kaahe Khatam Nahi Hota Be
Crocodile in chiffon sari face
When you realise shit just got real face
When you pick a side across the Barbenheimer phenomenon face
Hmmm, can't decide between chai or coffee face
Resistance is futile face
The Devil wears Prada face
Palat Queen since 1995 face
You are invited to *yet* another grand Ambani event face
The evergreen Dulhania Bollywood dotes on forever face
Basanti in kutton ke samne mat nachna face