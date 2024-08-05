Kajol@50: 50 Priceless Expressions!

One of our favourite things about Kajol is the passion she brings on screen. The minute she appears, it's like an explosion of emotions.

There's no bidding for favourable camera angles or flattering imagery.

She can be super gregarious or spectacularly graceful but what you see is what you get.

Kajol's come-as-you-are fervour is part of her famously blunt take-it-or-leave-it appeal.

As is her goofy humour, which the self-confessed Sridevi fan cheerfully recognises in the mobility and magnitude of her facial mischief.

Only recently, Kajol, all of 50 on August 5, flaunted her emoji potential on social media to hilarious effect.

What better than celebrating the zestful star's 50th birthday with a fun gallery of her 50 distinctly moody, magical and madcap expressions from a career spanning over three decades?

Sukanya Verma gives some tongue-in-cheek interpretations of the same.

The Jim Carrey-Stree crossover face

The Aata Maajhi Satakli face

When you realise your toothpaste doesn't have any namak face

When your toothpaste has namak face

Zubaan sambhal ke baat kar face

Taking pouting lessons from KJo face

Issssshhhh face

Inner peace... inner peace... dinner please face

Tujhko mirchi lagi toh main kya karoon face

JOEY DOESN'T SHARE FOOD face

JOEY DOESN'T SHARE FOOD PG-VERSION face

Mujhse Dosti Karoge? Muahahaha face

Cutie Pie Eye Hai face

Kutte, kaminey main tujhe nahi chodungi face

Badass Boss Lady face

Puppy face

Smitten Kitten for SRKIAN face

Kya? Kya? KYA? Balaji Telefilms Cut face

Bhagwan ke liye, you know the rest... face

Flood of emotions face

On learning you're not invited to Koffee With Karan's latest season face

Hello. Hi. Jai Mata Di. face

Folks waiting to catch a glimpse of SRK outside Mannat face

Gupt Gupt face

Monday morning face

When you cannot decide between headache and toothache face

Bhai, tum sign karoge yan nahi face

Drunk Bae face

Threatening with revenge and reincarnation face

Kajol is the killer face

What is mobile number face?

Come hither face

Bachao Bachao Bachao face

Pop Eye Face

Let the waterworks begin face

OMG, straight from Chandni Chowk face

Her Majesty via Film City face

Response to an invite for Bigg Boss face

Hot Girl wins over Tom Boy again face

Yeh Dukh Kaahe Khatam Nahi Hota Be

Crocodile in chiffon sari face

When you realise shit just got real face

When you pick a side across the Barbenheimer phenomenon face

Hmmm, can't decide between chai or coffee face

Resistance is futile face

The Devil wears Prada face

Palat Queen since 1995 face

You are invited to *yet* another grand Ambani event face

The evergreen Dulhania Bollywood dotes on forever face

Basanti in kutton ke samne mat nachna face