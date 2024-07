Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol's face says it all. Literally.

On World Emoji Day, we have to look no further to express ourselves through Kajol's effective expressions.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

'Why use emojis when u have a face that can do THIS? #makeitupasyougo #laughingatmyself #worldemojiday,' she echoes our thoughts.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

For what occasion would you use this emoji?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

How about this?!