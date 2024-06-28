Sports Gets Sexy On OTT This Week!

From tennis love to Tudor queens, Sukanya Verma lists everything you can catch on OTT this week.

Challengers

Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Luca Guadagnino's sexy sports drama about a troika of tennis players explores the complexity of human relationships when a tennis player-turned-coach pits her out-of-form husband against his former best friend and her ex-boyfriend on court.

The Bear Season 3

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

It's time to get all harried and hectic in the kitchen as Chef Carmy and Co return for season 3 of the acclaimed restaurant dramedy.

Turbo

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

After some glorious turns in offbeat gems, Mammootty slips back into masala mode as a hot-headed Hulk landing himself in bigger troubles because of his temperament.

Fancy Dance

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Wanting to keep her family close or whatever is left of it after the disappearance of her sister, a Native American woman and her niece take off against all odds to attend the Grand Nation Powwow in Oklahoma City.

Sharmajee Ki Beti

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Five Sharma girls, including mothers and daughters, best friends and neighbours grapple with neglect, guilt, insecurities, stigma and sexism in Tahira Kashyap Khurrana's slice-of-life story.

A Family Affair

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

What could be a bigger headache than working as an assistant of an annoyingly demanding movie star? Discover him fooling around with your mum in bed. That's pretty much the premise for the Nicole Kidman-Zac Efron-Joey King rom-com.

Civil War

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Military embedded journalists dash for White House before rebel forces can in the dystopian future of America across the politically-volatile scenario of Civil War.

Land of Women

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English, Spanish (with subtitles)

Sandra Barneda's Spanish novel La Tierra de las Mujeres forms the basis for the new television series starring Eva Longoria as a New Yorker forced to return to her Northern Spain roots with her mother and daughter in tow after husband's inability to pay off his debts turns criminals hot on their trail.

Uyir Thamizhukku

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

A political thriller wherein a senior politician must do all he can to protect his reputation.

Bhaje Vaayu Vegam

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

In a bid to pay for his father's surgery, an aspiring cricketer takes to betting for money only to be tricked ensuing in dangerous twists and turns at every turn.

My Lady Jane

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

An eight-part Tudor drama promising an epic tale of action, adventure, romance, magic and fantasy in its subversive take on Lady Jane Grey's history as England's nine day queen.

The Corpse Washer

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Indonesian (with subtitles)

When her mother mysteriously passes away, a corpse washer sets out to look into the dark secrets behind a series of such unexplained deaths.

Rautu Ka Raaz

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Nawazuddin Siddiqui leads the hill station police procedural investigating a school warden's murder in Rautu, Uttarakhand, besieged by secrets and scandals.

WondLa

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Author Tony DiTerlizzi's WondLa books are the inspiration for Apple's animated TV series centred around a bunker-residing teenager's encounter with aliens and the adventures it leads to.

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

The bromance, bonhomie and bantering between brother-in-laws against the backdrop of a big fat Indian wedding fuels Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil's comedy of errors.

Supacell

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Five ordinary South Londoners develop superhuman powers overnight. They share no connection except they're all black. What's the point of all this? Six thrilling episodes on Netflix will tell you all.

The Whirlwind

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

A K-drama entailing a political struggle between the prime minister plotting against the corrupt president and the deputy prime minister who will pull out all stops to prevent it.