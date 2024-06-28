Sports Gets Sexy On OTT This Week!

From tennis love to Tudor queens, Sukanya Verma lists everything you can catch on OTT this week.
Challengers
Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
Luca Guadagnino's sexy sports drama about a troika of tennis players explores the complexity of human relationships when a tennis player-turned-coach pits her out-of-form husband against his former best friend and her ex-boyfriend on court.
The Bear Season 3
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: English
It's time to get all harried and hectic in the kitchen as Chef Carmy and Co return for season 3 of the acclaimed restaurant dramedy.
Turbo
Where to watch? SonyLIV
Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)
After some glorious turns in offbeat gems, Mammootty slips back into masala mode as a hot-headed Hulk landing himself in bigger troubles because of his temperament.
Fancy Dance
Where to watch? Apple TV+
Language: English
Wanting to keep her family close or whatever is left of it after the disappearance of her sister, a Native American woman and her niece take off against all odds to attend the Grand Nation Powwow in Oklahoma City.
Sharmajee Ki Beti
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi
Five Sharma girls, including mothers and daughters, best friends and neighbours grapple with neglect, guilt, insecurities, stigma and sexism in Tahira Kashyap Khurrana's slice-of-life story.
A Family Affair
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
What could be a bigger headache than working as an assistant of an annoyingly demanding movie star? Discover him fooling around with your mum in bed. That's pretty much the premise for the Nicole Kidman-Zac Efron-Joey King rom-com.
Civil War
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
Military embedded journalists dash for White House before rebel forces can in the dystopian future of America across the politically-volatile scenario of Civil War.
Land of Women
Where to watch? Apple TV+
Language: English, Spanish (with subtitles)
Sandra Barneda's Spanish novel La Tierra de las Mujeres forms the basis for the new television series starring Eva Longoria as a New Yorker forced to return to her Northern Spain roots with her mother and daughter in tow after husband's inability to pay off his debts turns criminals hot on their trail.
Uyir Thamizhukku
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)
A political thriller wherein a senior politician must do all he can to protect his reputation.
Bhaje Vaayu Vegam
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Telugu (with subtitles)
In a bid to pay for his father's surgery, an aspiring cricketer takes to betting for money only to be tricked ensuing in dangerous twists and turns at every turn.
My Lady Jane
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
An eight-part Tudor drama promising an epic tale of action, adventure, romance, magic and fantasy in its subversive take on Lady Jane Grey's history as England's nine day queen.
The Corpse Washer
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Indonesian (with subtitles)
When her mother mysteriously passes away, a corpse washer sets out to look into the dark secrets behind a series of such unexplained deaths.
Rautu Ka Raaz
Where to watch? ZEE5
Language: Hindi
Nawazuddin Siddiqui leads the hill station police procedural investigating a school warden's murder in Rautu, Uttarakhand, besieged by secrets and scandals.
WondLa
Where to watch? Apple TV+
Language: English
Author Tony DiTerlizzi's WondLa books are the inspiration for Apple's animated TV series centred around a bunker-residing teenager's encounter with aliens and the adventures it leads to.
Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)
The bromance, bonhomie and bantering between brother-in-laws against the backdrop of a big fat Indian wedding fuels Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil's comedy of errors.
Supacell
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
Five ordinary South Londoners develop superhuman powers overnight. They share no connection except they're all black. What's the point of all this? Six thrilling episodes on Netflix will tell you all.
The Whirlwind
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Korean (with subtitles)
A K-drama entailing a political struggle between the prime minister plotting against the corrupt president and the deputy prime minister who will pull out all stops to prevent it.