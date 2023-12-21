News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Govinda's Top 10 Songs

Govinda's Top 10 Songs

By SUBHASH K JHA
December 21, 2023 11:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

On Govinda's 60th birthday on December 21, Subhash K Jha picks his top 10 songs.

Aap Ke Aa Jane Se
Khudgarz

There was something about Govinda's song-and-dance that made his heroines lose their inhibitions.

Even the la-di-dah Neelam mastered those tapori steps in no time at all.

Uncharacteristically, this song was an upmarket number designed to pander to the polished.

Though Govinda didn't give voice to this Rajesh Roshan composition (Mohd Aziz did), the actor loves to sing this song for friends.

 

Gori Gori, O Baanki Chhori
Shola Aur Shabnam

What a pair Govinda and Divya Bharti made! If she had lived, she would have made a steady jodi with Govinda.

Watch him woo the hoity-toity diva with this peppy Bappi Lahiri number sung in Govinda's own voice.

 

Do Bol Kehke Hum To Haare Hain
Radha Ka Sangam

Produced by Govinda and directed by his brother Kirti Kumar, this film gave him the rare opportunity to lip sync to his brother's voice.

Yes, the song, composed by Anu Malik, was sung by Kirti and Lata Mangeshkar.

 

O Lal Dupatte Wali
Aankhen

Though this tapori song was sung by for four individuals, it is Govinda's vibrancy that set the screen ablaze.

They don't make 'em like Govinda any more though Ranveer Singh tries hard.

 

Aa Aa E Ooh Ooh Ooh Mera Dil Na Todo
Raja Babu

Govinda didn't mind a spot of vulgarity in his ganaa-bajaana.

In this sinfully catchy number, he wore pajama-kurta with dark glasses and a topi and danced with Karisma Kapoor.

 

Sarkai Lo Khatiya Jada Lage
Raja Babu

The most controversial song of Govinda's career, the moral police jumped at the actor and his co-star Karisma's collective throats as they rocked the khatiya.

Govinda later admitted, 'Thoda zyada ho gaya.'

Karisma's children, one hears, are not allowed to watch Raja Babu.

 

Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Romantic poetry reached the eatery and then the disco with this track.

Govinda's slow-mo dance movements with Raveena Tandon giving him tit for tat was one of choreographic highlights of Ganesh Acharya's career.

 

Meri Pant Bhi Sexy
Dulara

Another number rendered by Govinda that caused an uproar.

Using the word 'sexy' umpteen times in a song, that's Govinda for you. Ahead of the times.

 

Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare
Dulhe Raja

If Hindi music were ammunition, this track would be a revolver.

Aimed to kill the dance floor, it made Govinda gyrate with Raveena Tandon as if there was no tomorrow.

 

Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha
Coolie No 1

Bhelpuri vendors found their business booming after Govinda -- in the spirited company of Karisma Kapoor -- sang about what happened when he stopped by the roadside to have Bhel Puri.

SUBHASH K JHA
