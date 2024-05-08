News
Trying to add a bit more power: Crawley aiming for white-ball role

May 08, 2024 13:15 IST
Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Zak Crawley is aiming to secure a more regular role in England's white-ball teams after establishing himself in the Test side under skipper Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum.

Test opener Crawley has scored over 1,000 runs in 13 matches since the start of 2023, playing with an attacking, aggressive style that has often helped his team get off to quick starts.

 

His Test form has led to calls for his inclusion in the white-ball teams, but the 26-year-old was left out of England's squads for last year's 50-overs World Cup and the Twenty20 edition next month.

"I've always wanted to be a good white-ball player," Crawley, who has played eight one-day internationals and no T20Is for England, told the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast.

"I'm trying to add a few other shots to my game, but I feel like it's quite suited and I've gone well in T20 cricket in the past when I've had a run at it."

Crawley said much of his focus had been on Test cricket in recent years.

"It was always my priority for me to play Test cricket," he added. "That will always be my number one format - it means the most to me - but playing any format for England is a huge honour and playing white-ball cricket is something I really want to do.

"I'm trying to add a bit more power to my game, I'm working hard in the nets trying a few different things to hopefully hit more and bigger sixes."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
