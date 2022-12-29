Films That Made An OTT Mark In 2022

After 2020 and 2021 saw movies either been made for the OTT channels or releasing straight in the digital medium, 2022 too saw films arriving directly on OTT screens.

Most were in fact planned for theatrical release, but opted for the OTT route, considering the uncertainty of the theatrical business.

Since there are no box office numbers to quantify popularity of these films and compare one with another, the list below has films placed in order of their release.

Looop Lapeta

Where to watch? Netflix

The first major OTT release of 2022, Looop Lapeta saw Taapsee Pannu as the protagonist with Tahir Raj Bhasin as her love interest.

A remake of the German film Run Lola Run, the film catered primarily to the class audience.

Gehraiyaan

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

One of the best films of 2022, Gehraiyaan could have been a success had it been released in theatres.

Shakun Batra came up with a mature take on infidelity where Deepika Padukone delivered a very good performance.

The film was a unique blend of drama and thrills with a murder angle to it which made for an intriguing watch.

A Thursday

Where to watch? Disney + Hotstar

An interesting watch.

Yami Gautam was confidence personified in this revenge drama, well supported by Karanvir Sharma.

Jalsa

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah coming together in a film is reason good enough to rejoice.

When they find themselves in a conflicting situation, fireworks were bound to ensue.

Dasvi

Where to watch? Netflix

Easily, one of the most popular direct-to-digital releases of 2022.

Abhishek Bachchan was solid in this Dinesh Vijan production -- an entertainer with a social message.

With Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur playing important parts, Dasvi has stayed on viewing lists right through the year, and deservingly so.

Thar

Where to watch? Netflix

Harshvardhan Kapoor was the anti-hero in this revenge drama.

Anil Kapoor was solid as ever in this Rajasthan-based tale which had stunning locations and cinematography.

Good Luck Jerry

Where to watch? Disney + Hotstar

A dark comedy with Deepak Dobriyal in a hilarious role, Janhvi Kapoor played yet another distinct role in Good Luck Jerry.

Darlings

Where to watch? Netflix

Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Vijay Verma starred in this black comedy, whose style of narrative held our attention for the most part.

Cuttputlii

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Cuttputlii arrived on OTT in a year where Akshay Kumar had five theatrical releases.

Akshay made the right call by bringing his dark suspense drama on OTT where it saw a good response.

Jogi

Where to watch? Netflix

A stark reminder of the horrific anti-Sikh riots of 1984, this Ali Abbas Zafar directed fact-meet-fiction drama saw a bravura performance from Diljit Dosanjh.

Babli Bouncer

Where to watch? Disney + Hotstar

Madhur Bhandarkar had been waiting for the right film to return and he took the comedy drama route with Babli Bouncer, which had Tamannaah Bhatia deliver one of her best performances.

Monica O My Darling

Where to watch? ;Netflix

A dark comedy with unique twists and turns, Vasan Bala's Monica O My Darling was one of the better films to have come out on OTT in 2022.

Rajkummar Rao started the year with the theatrical release Badhaai Do and closed it with this movie which had Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte and Sikandar Kher at their quirky best.

Freddy

Where to watch? Disney + Hotstar

After delivering a theatrical blockbuster in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan led the show in Freddy.

A smart decision to release the film on OTT since its dark theme warranted a different kind of audience.

Freddy's surprise package was Alaya F.

India Lockdown

Where to watch? ZEE5

Madhur Bhandarkar's India Lockdown released a few weeks after Babli Bouncer and saw the director return to his realistic drama zone.

Blurr

Where to watch? ZEE5

Taapsee Pannu had an eventful year with more than half a dozen releases.

Tipee's OTT year ended with Blurr, a paranormal film. Dobaaraa, her 2022 theatrical release, had a similar set up and is seeing traction on OTT.

Govinda Naam Mera

Where to watch? Disney + Hotstar

2022 closed with Govinda Naam Mera, which could have done good business had it arrived in theatres.

A fun flick featuring Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar battling it out in the war of wits.